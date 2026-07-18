FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: When, where and how to watch Spain vs Argentina live in India

The wait for football's biggest night is almost over. After a month of drama, upsets and memorable performances across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will conclude with a blockbuster final as defending champions Argentina take on 2010 winners Spain.

The title clash will be played at the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marking the first World Cup final to be hosted in the New York metropolitan area. The match is also expected to make history with the tournament's first-ever halftime entertainment show, extending the traditional halftime interval.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Date and Time

Match: Spain vs Argentina

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Venue: MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium), East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

Kick-off: 3:00 PM ET (US)

Kick-off in India: 12:30 AM IST (Monday, July 20)

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final in India

Football fans in India can catch the World Cup final live on:

TV Broadcast: Sports18 Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Broadcast availability may vary depending on the user's subscription package.

Where to Watch Internationally

Depending on your region, the final will be available on:

United States: FOX Sports, FOX One (English), Telemundo and Peacock (Spanish)

United Kingdom: BBC and ITV

Spain: RTVE

Other territories: Official FIFA broadcast partners in respective countries.

What Makes This Final Special?

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Several firsts are set to make the 2026 final unique:

The tournament's first-ever halftime show will be be staged during the championship match.

Halftime is expected to last longer than the customary 15 minutes to accommodate the performance.

Argentina are aiming to defend their World Cup crown, while Spain are chasing their second FIFA World Cup title after lifting the trophy in 2010.

Stadium at a glance

MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, has a seating capacity of more than 82,000 spectators and was chosen by FIFA as the venue for the 2026 World Cup final.

It has hosted several matches during the tournament and is expected to witness one of the biggest sporting spectacles of the year.