FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo stays Instagram king, Haaland records biggest World Cup follower jump

The FIFA World Cup 2026 not only produced unforgettable moments on the pitch but also reshaped football's social media landscape. While Cristiano Ronaldo retained his position as the world's most-followed athlete on Instagram, Norway's Erling Haaland emerged as the tournament's biggest winner in terms of follower growth, highlighting how global sporting events continue to amplify players' digital influence.

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Throughout the tournament, fans flocked to Instagram to celebrate goals, react to dramatic matches and share viral moments. That translated into millions of new followers for several footballers, turning standout performances into significant gains in online popularity.

According to data shared by social media platform Wealth, Cristiano Ronaldo remained the undisputed Instagram leader with 677.3 million followers. The Portuguese superstar also added 11.7 million followers during the World Cup, reinforcing his status as the most-followed athlete globally despite no longer being the fastest-growing footballer on the platform.

The biggest surge came from Erling Haaland, who gained 31.7 million followers during the tournament, taking his Instagram audience to 72.3 million. The remarkable increase made the Norwegian striker the fastest-growing footballer on Instagram during the World Cup, underscoring his expanding global appeal.

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One of the tournament's biggest surprises came from Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who added 29.5 million followers to reach 29.5 million in total. His sharp rise reflected how breakout performances and viral moments can rapidly elevate relatively lesser-known players onto the global stage.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham also featured among the biggest gainers, adding 11.7 million followers to reach 53 million. Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal continued his meteoric rise by gaining 9 million followers, taking his total to 52.3 million.

Among established stars, Neymar Jr. added 8.1 million followers, increasing his Instagram audience to 242.4 million, while Argentina captain Lionel Messi gained 7.8 million, taking his total following to 514.3 million.

Rank Footballer Total Instagram Followers Followers Gained During FIFA World Cup 2026 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 677.3 million 11.7 million 2 Lionel Messi 514.3 million 7.8 million 3 Neymar Jr. 242.4 million 8.1 million 4 Kylian Mbappe 135.8 million 5.3 million 5 Erling Haaland 72.3 million 31.7 million 6 Vinicius Jr. 62.9 million 3 million 7 Jude Bellingham 53 million 11.7 million 8 Lamine Yamal 52.3 million 9 million 9 Vozinha 29.5 million 29.5 million 10 Endrick 23.9 million 5.6 million 11 Michael Olise 10.9 million 5.8 million 12 Gilberto Mora 7.7 million 6.6 million

Several young players also experienced significant digital growth during the tournament. Mexico's Gilberto Mora added 6.6 million followers to reach 7.7 million, France winger Michael Olise gained 5.8 million, Brazil's Endrick added 5.6 million, while France captain Kylian Mbappe gained 5.3 million followers. Brazil forward Vinicius Jr. rounded out the list with an increase of 3 million followers, taking his total to 62.9 million.

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While Haaland emerged as the World Cup's biggest social media winner by adding the highest number of new followers, Ronaldo once again demonstrated the enduring strength of his personal brand. Even after years at the top, he remains the benchmark for digital influence in world sport, with a following that continues to outpace every other athlete on Instagram.