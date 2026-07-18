FIFA World Cup 2026 winners to get championship rings for first time in tournament history and you can buy them too

The FIFA World Cup 2026 champions will lift more than just the iconic trophy. For the first time in FIFA competition history, the winning team will also receive bespoke championship rings, a tradition long associated with American sports now making its way into global football.

The rings will be awarded after the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, where Spain and Argentina will compete for the title. The winning team will receive 30 customised rings as a new symbol of their World Cup triumph.

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Limited-edition rings for winners and fans

A total of 2,026 individually numbered rings will be produced to mark the 2026 tournament. While 30 rings will be reserved for the champions, the remaining 1,996 will be sold worldwide as official licensed products, allowing fans to own a piece of World Cup history.

Each ring will feature the FIFA World Cup trophy on one side, while the other side will be customised to represent the identity of the winning team. Every piece will be custom-fitted, individually numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Winners to receive customised rings after final

Immediately after the final, the captain and head coach of the victorious team will receive temporary rings to mark the occasion.

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The 30 championship rings for the winning squad will then undergo customisation before being officially presented at a later date, ensuring each player receives a personalised piece celebrating the achievement.

The introduction of championship rings brings a new element to FIFA’s biggest tournament, combining football’s historic World Cup tradition with a format familiar to major American sporting events.