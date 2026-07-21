FIFA World Cup Final 2026: Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal joins Donald Trump, other leaders

Steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal was among the distinguished guests at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, joining an exclusive group of global leaders and football officials as the month-long tournament concluded in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman was the only prominent Indian business leader seen in the VIP suite during the showpiece event.

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Mittal's appearance alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Diana Fox Carney, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted his stature as one of India's most influential global industrialists.

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The gathering came to light through a post on X by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who shared a group photograph from the final.

"Honored to be at the World Cup Final alongside the leaders of all three host countries, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, President Sheinbaum, and Prime Minister Carney and Diana Fox Carney, as well as Lakshmi Mittal and FIFA President Gianni Infantino," Lutnick wrote. He added, "Thank you for an incredible month of soccer across the United States, Canada, and Mexico."

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Honored to be at the World Cup Final alongside the leaders of all three host countries, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, President Sheinbaum, and Prime Minister Carney and Diana Fox Carney, as well as Lakshmi Mittal and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Thank you for… pic.twitter.com/PIKiNtRQb1 — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) July 20, 2026

The accompanying image showed Mittal standing with the world leaders inside a VIP suite overlooking the stadium, with the FIFA World Cup trophy displayed nearby. His presence among the select invitees reflected his global standing beyond the steel industry.

Born in India, Lakshmi Mittal transformed ArcelorMittal into one of the world's largest steelmakers, with operations across more than 60 countries. Over the past few decades, he has become one of the most recognisable names in global manufacturing, leading the company through major international acquisitions and expansion while playing a significant role in shaping the worldwide steel industry.

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His attendance at the FIFA World Cup Final underscored the increasing presence of Indian business leaders on the global stage, with Mittal representing India's corporate sector at one of the world's biggest sporting events alongside heads of state and senior international dignitaries.