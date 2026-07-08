From $2,950 to $1,200: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final tickets suddenly became affordable

Watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals in person has suddenly become a lot less expensive. With the United States and Portugal crashing out before the last eight, resale ticket prices have fallen dramatically, with some of the tournament's most in-demand fixtures seeing prices nearly cut in half.

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According to reports citing secondary ticket marketplace TickPick, the cheapest resale ticket for the Spain vs Belgium quarter-final at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, has dropped from around $2,950 to approximately $1,200. Data from SeatPick also shows that average resale prices across all quarter-final matches have declined by 50.4% over the past three days.

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Why are ticket prices falling?

Ticket prices on the secondary market are influenced by several factors, including the progress of host nations, the presence of globally recognised players, the popularity of competing teams, match venues, ticket availability and overall fan demand.

One of the biggest reasons behind the decline is the United States' Round of 16 exit. Belgium defeated the co-hosts 4-1, ending their World Cup campaign and reducing local demand for the Los Angeles-area quarter-final that many had expected would feature the home side.

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Portugal's elimination has also contributed to the fall in prices. Spain's 1-0 win over Portugal in the Round of 16 brought Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup career to an end. Ronaldo remains one of football's biggest global stars, and his presence in the latter stages of the tournament was widely expected to boost ticket demand. With both the United States and Portugal out of contention, interest in some of the quarter-final fixtures has softened considerably.

More tickets on the resale market

The growing supply of resale tickets has also accelerated the decline in prices.

SeatPick data shows that nearly 49,500 tickets are currently listed for resale, compared with around 28,300 when the tournament began on June 11. As more ticket holders have opted to resell their seats, prices have adjusted to reflect the higher availability.

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According to TickPick, the lowest available ticket for the Spain vs Belgium quarter-final at SoFi Stadium has dropped from around $2,950 to approximately $1,200 as of Tuesday. SeatPick also reported that average resale prices for quarter-final matches have declined by 50.4% over the past three days.

Spain vs Belgium sees steepest correction

Among all the quarter-final fixtures, Spain versus Belgium has witnessed one of the biggest price corrections.

The match, scheduled for Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, was initially expected to command premium resale prices because of the possibility that either the United States or Portugal could have reached this stage. Instead, entry prices have fallen by almost 60%, making the fixture considerably more affordable for fans.

Meanwhile, the France vs Morocco quarter-final at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is currently the least expensive quarter-final on the resale market. According to TickPick, entry-level tickets for the match are available from $989.

France reached the last eight after defeating Paraguay 1-0, while Morocco advanced with a 3-0 victory over co-host Canada.

The remaining quarter-final schedule also features Norway taking on England at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, while defending champions Argentina will face Switzerland at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The winners of these four matches will progress to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.