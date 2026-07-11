From Gouramangi Singh to Sunil Chhetri: How India’s top footballers built their wealth in 2026?

India’s football ecosystem has grown steadily in 2026, and so has the earning power of its top stars. From match fees and club salaries to endorsements, investments and ambassador roles, the country’s richest footballers now enjoy income streams that extend well beyond the pitch.

The growing value of Indian football, stronger broadcast revenue and rising sponsorship interest have made the sport more financially rewarding for top players. While exact net-worth figures vary across sources, these five footballers stand out for their earnings, influence and long-term brand value in 2026.

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Top 5 Wealthiest Indian Footballers in 2026:

Gouramangi Singh

Estimated net worth: ₹40–45 crore

Gouramangi Singh is widely regarded as India’s wealthiest footballer in 2026, with an estimated net worth of around ₹40–45 crore. He is associated with Bengaluru FC in a technical and development role, reflecting his move from active play to football administration and coaching. Gouramangi built his fortune through a long and respected career, followed by investments in sports academies, regional real estate and brand partnerships.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Estimated net worth: ₹30–35 crore

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the national team’s premier goalkeeper, has an estimated net worth of ₹30–35 crore. He currently plays for East Bengal FC and remains one of the most marketable names in Indian football. His early experience abroad and his status as one of the few Indian players to gain international exposure helped raise his profile, while club contracts, bonuses and endorsements strengthened his financial position.

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Sunil Chhetri

Estimated net worth: ₹28–32 crore

Sunil Chhetri, Indian football’s most iconic face, is estimated to be worth ₹28–32 crore in 2026. He is linked with Hyderabad FC in a mentor and player-coach capacity, underlining his transition into the later phase of his career. Chhetri’s wealth comes from years of national-team success, club earnings, commercial deals and media appearances, along with his strong presence in youth development and football promotion.

Lallianzuala Chhangte

Estimated net worth: ₹10–15 crore

Lallianzuala Chhangte, estimated at ₹10–15 crore, plays for Mumbai City FC and has emerged as one of India’s most exciting attacking talents. His pace, consistency and growing reputation have brought better club contracts and sponsorship opportunities, while investments in fitness and apparel-related ventures have added to his income.

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Anirudh Thapa

Estimated net worth: ₹8–12 crore

Anirudh Thapa, valued at ₹8–12 crore, represents Chennaiyin FC and has built his wealth through steady club performances and repeated national-team appearances. His income has also been boosted by lifestyle-brand collaborations, making him one of the more financially stable young names in Indian football.