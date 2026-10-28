Kylian Mbappe apologises to China over Mao Zedong remark, Real Madrid issues official statement

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What did Kylian Mbappe say about Mao Zedong?

The controversy erupted after a video from an interview with the French online show The Bridge circulated on social media. In the clip, Mbappe was discussing internet memes featuring his face and referred to an image as depicting “some guy—I think he's a Chinese dictator”.

The remark appeared to refer to a meme in which Mbappe's face had been superimposed on an image of Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic of China. The clip reportedly originated from behind-the-scenes footage recorded in March, although it gained wider attention months later.

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While the discussion centred on an internet meme, the reference to Mao provoked a strong reaction in China, where public criticism or ridicule of the former leader remains a sensitive subject.

Mbappe issues apology in three languages

Following the backlash, Mbappe issued a public apology in French, Chinese and English on October 27. He acknowledged that his remarks were inappropriate and recognised the hurt they had caused.

“My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” Mbappe said in the statement.

He apologised to everyone offended by his words, stressing that causing hurt was never his intention. The French forward also expressed deep respect for the Chinese people and their history.

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The apology was aimed at addressing the criticism surrounding his comments, although its impact on his commercial partnerships and professional standing in the Chinese market remains uncertain.

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Real Madrid apologises to Chinese people

On October 28, Real Madrid released an official statement expressing regret over the controversy involving its player. The Spanish club apologised for any discomfort caused by Mbappe's remarks and reiterated its respect for China.

“Our club maintains a deep respect for China, its history, its culture and its citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid,” the club said in its statement.

Real Madrid also endorsed Mbappe's public apology, noting that the player had expressed regret and reaffirmed his respect for the Chinese people.

Comunicado Oficial: accidente ferroviario. https://t.co/TEirrFaYol — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 28, 2026

The club said it remained committed to respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures, adding that it wanted to strengthen its longstanding ties with China and its citizens.

The statement came a day after Mbappe issued his apology and amid growing pressure on the player and organisations associated with him.

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Chinese brands end partnerships with Mbappe

The controversy has had immediate commercial consequences. Chinese beverage company Dongpeng, dairy producer Mengniu and cheese manufacturer Milkground announced that they were ending their partnerships with Mbappe.

The companies cited their opposition to words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people. Their decisions underline the potential commercial risks international athletes face when controversies affect their standing in major consumer markets.

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The episode has also drawn attention to the importance of brand reputation in China, where international sports stars frequently serve as ambassadors for major domestic companies.

China's Foreign Ministry addressed the controversy on October 28. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing took the apology seriously, signalling that the statement had been acknowledged by Chinese authorities.

However, the broader fallout has extended beyond the player's personal apology. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV suspended La Liga broadcasts amid the controversy, while advertisements featuring Mbappe were also reported to have been removed.

La Liga president Javier Tebas separately expressed regret over the offence caused and emphasised the importance of maintaining the competition's relationship with Chinese fans.