Spain vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: Head-to-head record, predicted lineups, key players

Spain and France will square off in one of the most anticipated matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they meet in the first semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, July 14. With a place in Sunday's final against either England or Argentina on the line, the clash brings together two European football powerhouses boasting world-class talent, formidable defenses and rich tournament pedigree.

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Spain, ranked second in the FIFA rankings and reigning European champions, reached the semifinals after edging Belgium 2-1 in a closely fought quarterfinal. Fabián Ruiz opened the scoring before Charles De Ketelaere equalised for Belgium. Super-sub Mikel Merino then struck the winner late in the game to send La Roja into the last four.

France, ranked third in the world, secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals. Kylian Mbappé recovered from an earlier penalty miss to score his eighth goal of the tournament, while Ousmane Dembélé added the second as Les Bleus continued their impressive march toward a third successive World Cup final.

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Spain vs France head-to-head record

The two nations have met 38 times across all competitions. Spain hold the edge overall, although France have enjoyed success in some of the biggest knockout matches.

Record Spain France Matches played 38 38 Wins 18 13 Draws 7 7

Spain vs France at the FIFA World Cup

Tuesday's encounter will be only the second World Cup meeting between the sides. Their previous clash came in the Round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Spain took an early lead through David Villa's penalty before France mounted a comeback. Franck Ribéry equalised after rounding goalkeeper Iker Casillas, Patrick Vieira headed France in front, and Zinedine Zidane sealed a memorable 3-1 victory in stoppage time.

Last five meetings

Date Competition Result June 5, 2025 UEFA Nations League SF Spain 5-4 France July 9, 2024 UEFA Euro SF Spain 2-1 France Oct. 10, 2021 UEFA Nations League Final France 2-1 Spain March 26, 2013 FIFA World Cup Qualifier France 0-1 Spain Oct. 16, 2012 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Spain 1-1 France

The most recent meeting was a nine-goal thriller in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal. Spain raced into a 5-1 lead before France staged a remarkable comeback, eventually falling just short in a 5-4 defeat.

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Predicted lineups

Spain (4-3-3) France (4-2-3-1) Unai Simón Mike Maignan Dani Carvajal Jules Koundé Robin Le Normand Dayot Upamecano Aymeric Laporte William Saliba Marc Cucurella Lucas Digne Rodri Aurélien Tchouaméni* Fabián Ruiz Adrien Rabiot Pedri Michael Olise Lamine Yamal Ousmane Dembélé Nico Williams Désiré Doué Álvaro Morata Kylian Mbappé

*Subject to fitness after recovering from a muscle injury.

Key players to watch

Spain France Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappé Rodri Ousmane Dembélé Fabián Ruiz William Saliba Nico Williams Aurélien Tchouaméni

Mbappé enters the semifinal in sensational form with eight goals, drawing level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. For Spain, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has continued to impress with his creativity, while Rodri and Fabián Ruiz have controlled the midfield throughout the tournament.

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Defensively, there is little to separate the two sides. Spain have conceded just one goal in six matches, while France have let in only two and have recorded clean sheets in each of their three knockout fixtures.

With attacking stars on both sides and two of the tournament's best defensive units going head-to-head, the semifinal promises to be a tactical and technical battle. Spain will be aiming to continue their recent dominance over France, while Didier Deschamps' side will look to draw on their experience of reaching the last two World Cup finals as they seek another shot at football's biggest prize.