Where and how to watch the FIFA World Cup final live?

With the FIFA World Cup final 2026 to be played on Monday morning (12:30 AM IST), excitement levels are at its peak. Argentina, the defending champion, will take on Spain in what promises to be a closely fought final. There are high levels of interest in India given this is the biggest sporting event globally.

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Here are quick facts on the final:

Where is it being played: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

What is the seating capacity: 82,000+

But how does one watch it in India?

The rights to telecast the match are with Zee. There is then one way to watch it live:

On Zee’s OTT platform, Zee5: If you are an existing subscriber, you can stream it live for no additional cost. If you do not have a Zee5 subscription: You then pay Rs 399 to watch the match live plus the highlights of all other matches.

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What if you don’t have a Zee5 subscription and don’t want one: Then you have the option to watch it on Zee’s channels, courtesy of your direct-to-home service. There are a few options here. You can subscribe to Unite8 Sports 2 HD (to watch the game in English) by paying Rs 11. Else, you can watch it on Unite8 Sports 2 by paying Rs 8. If your preferred language is Hindi, then the option is Unite8 Sports 1 HD, which costs Rs 9.

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Is there any other option: Then, you can watch it on DD Sports free of cost, but you will need a DD Free Dish.

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What if you want to watch the game on your mobile device: This can be done through the JioTV app. Also, Jio customers can watch it live on JioFiber and AirFiber set-top boxes via the JioTV+ app on both Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 2.

