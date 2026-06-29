With 4.93 kg of pure gold, the FIFA World Cup trophy is now worth over ₹6.1 crore 

Five kilograms of solid gold. That was the weight Lionel Messi hauled into the Lusail Stadium sky in December 2022. It felt heavy then, but economic forces have since made football’s ultimate prize a lot heavier.

A relentless global rally in gold prices has pushed the intrinsic "melt value" of the FIFA World Cup trophy past $713,000, crossing the ₹6.1 crore mark. Driven by persistent inflation and geopolitical tensions, the precious metal market has fundamentally shifted the value of sports memorabilia. When Argentina won the title less than four years ago, the trophy's raw gold value sat at ₹2.4 crore. It has since spiked by 157 percent.

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Designed by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga for the 1974 tournament, the 36.5-centimeter-tall trophy weighs 6.175 kg. Because it is crafted from 18-carat gold, roughly 4.93 kg of that total weight is pure, fine gold. When it debuted five decades ago, its raw material value was worth just ₹21.5 lakh.

The trophy stands entirely alone in global sports, where most governing bodies opt for sterling silver. By comparison, the massive 69-kg Borg-Warner Trophy awarded at the Indy 500 carries a silver melt value of ₹1.34 crore. The UEFA Champions League trophy holds about ₹14.6 lakh worth of silver, while the NFL's Vince Lombardi Trophy sits at roughly ₹6 lakh.

Yet, the raw gold value is just a baseline. Sports memorabilia specialists estimate that if the original trophy ever hit an open auction block, its historical significance would command well over ₹165 crore ($20 million).

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That scenario remains hypothetical. FIFA keeps the original gold masterpiece securely locked away at its museum in Zurich, flying it out only for official ceremonies and the final match. The winning nations do not get to keep it; they return home with a gold-plated bronze replica, while the original returns to its vault, quietly gaining value as the global economy fluctuates.