Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
sports
ipl
Bangladesh T20 World Cup boycott: 'HE TOLD BLATANT LIES,' Senior coach slams Muhammad Yunus' sports advisor Asif Nazrul

Bangladesh T20 World Cup boycott: 'HE TOLD BLATANT LIES,' Senior coach slams Muhammad Yunus' sports advisor Asif Nazrul

The boycott, attributed to security concerns and political tensions between Bangladesh and India, has had profound consequences for the team's players and morale.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 21, 2026 8:54 AM IST
Bangladesh T20 World Cup boycott: 'HE TOLD BLATANT LIES,' Senior coach slams Muhammad Yunus' sports advisor Asif NazrulThe T20 boycott was attributed to security concerns and political tensions with India.

Bangladesh cricket team's senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin condemned recent statements by Muhammad Yunus' sports advisor Asif Nazrul, challenging both the reasoning and the impact of the move. The boycott, attributed to security concerns and political tensions between Bangladesh and India, has had profound consequences for the team's players and morale.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Salahuddin underscored the emotional toll on young cricketers, highlighting how abruptly their aspirations were cut short. "Look, when a boy goes to play a World Cup, he brings his dream, his 27-year-old dream, here. You destroy that dream in one second. Fine, if it’s a country’s decision taken for national reasons, they will sacrifice for the country. But if you talk about loss, I will talk only about personal loss," he told reporters.

He explained the distress his squad faced following the decision. "Personally, you completely finished a boy’s dream. I know that two of my players went into a kind of coma mentally for five days, completely lost. The fact that we were able to bring them back onto the field in this tournament is itself a big thing," Salahuddin said.

Advertisement

Salahuddin openly criticised Nazrul's statements, accusing him of inconsistency and dishonesty. In his words, "HE TOLD BLATANT LIES."

He elaborated, "He told such blatant lies. I myself am a teacher; teachers generally lie a bit less. That he would say such lies so openly -- I honestly can’t even imagine it. How will I even show my face in front of the boys? He took such a U-turn," Salahuddin remarked, expressing disappointment with Nazrul's shift in narrative.

Salahuddin questioned the integrity of a respected academic making such claims. "He is a teacher, a teacher at Dhaka University. A person from the highest educational institution of my country saying such lies -- we can’t accept this. How can we accept this? He said one thing earlier and later took a U-turn," he added.

Advertisement

The controversy began when Nazrul initially stated the decision was a directive from the Bangladesh government, citing national security. Later, Nazrul framed the move as an act to "protect national dignity."

Following the boycott, Bangladesh introduced the Odommo T20 Cup domestically. Their next international engagement is set for March against Pakistan. The fallout from the decision continues to spark debate over its long-term effect on both the players and Bangladesh cricket's reputation.

Published on: Feb 21, 2026 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today