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IPL 2026: CSK write to BCCI after 'Dosa Idly' track during match with RCB

IPL 2026: CSK write to BCCI after 'Dosa Idly' track during match with RCB

Chennai Super Kings have reportedly written to the BCCI after objecting to a song and remarks played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during their IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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  • Updated Apr 16, 2026 12:31 PM IST
IPL 2026: CSK write to BCCI after 'Dosa Idly' track during match with RCBCSK vs RCB rivalry spills off field as Chennai complain to BCCI over Chinnaswamy DJ

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), raising concern over music played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during their IPL 2026 fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 5.

According to a report in The Indian Express, CSK objected to the use of the track "Dosa, Idly, Sambar, Chutney" during the match, accompanying comments and meme-style references over the stadium system, which the franchise felt crossed the line of sporting banter. 

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A top IPL official confirmed that the complaint has been received and is under review by the league's governing council.

"We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it," the official was quoted as saying. 

The development adds an off-field twist to one of the league's most-watched rivalries.

CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan said DJs at most venues usually focus on energising home support, but claimed the atmosphere in Bengaluru felt different.

"The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it, we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it," Viswanathan said. 

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The same track had gained attention in the previous IPL season after being linked to meme culture and South Indian stereotypes. It also surfaced around an earlier CSK-RCB flashpoint involving wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

Following that episode, CSK management had reportedly introduced internal guidelines to ensure stadium DJs at Chepauk avoided making comments targeting opposition players or supporters. 

The controversy stems from a game that RCB won convincingly. Batting first, Bengaluru piled up 250/3 in 20 overs, powered by Tim David's unbeaten 70 off 25 balls and contributions from Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt.

In reply, CSK were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs despite fighting knocks from Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer and Jamie Overton. RCB secured a 43-run victory. 

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The CSK-RCB rivalry has intensified in recent seasons, often spilling beyond the boundary ropes into fan culture, social media and stadium atmosphere.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 12:31 PM IST
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