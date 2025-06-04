Virat Kohli, the renowned former Indian Test captain, was visibly emotional as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs. This victory marked the culmination of an 18-year-long wait for the coveted trophy.

Despite the IPL triumph, Kohli reiterated his preference for Test cricket, ranking it five levels above the IPL win. “This moment is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket,” he expressed.

Speaking to young cricketers, Kohli stated that if young players want to earn respect around the world, they need to take up Test Cricket.

“So if you want to earn respect in world cricket all over, take up Test cricket. Give your heart and soul to it. And when you walk out with wonders on the other side, then you gain respect in the cricket world with legends like yourselves.”

In the IPL 2025 final, RCB set a target of 190/9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Kohli being the top scorer, contributing 43 runs off 35 balls. His performance was instrumental in securing RCB's victory in a closely contested final, highlighting his continued influence in the shortest format of the game.

Krunal Pandya's bowling performance, with figures of 2/17 in four overs, was pivotal in RCB's win against Punjab Kings. His efforts, along with Romario Shephard's crucial wicket of Punjab's captain Shreyas Iyer, helped RCB secure their victory by a narrow margin.

Kohli retired from Test cricket on 12 May 2025, before the England tour, concluding a remarkable career with 123 matches and 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. His career included 30 centuries and 31 fifties, highlighting his substantial contributions to Indian cricket.

Encouraging the next generation, Kohli urged young players to respect Test cricket, saying, “Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, well done, you played the game really well.”

Kohli's statements and his emotional reaction post-match reflect not only his passion for cricket but also his commitment to inspiring respect and dedication to Test cricket among emerging talent.