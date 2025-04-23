SRH vs MI: Players, umpires to wear black armbands to pay homage to Pahalgam terror attack victims

IPL 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be paying homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (SRH vs MI) match today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

As part of this tribute, players and umpires will be seen wearing black armbands in today's match to pay their respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, India Today reported.

One-minute silence will also be observed before the beginning of the match. Cheerleaders would not be performing in today's match and fireworks have also been cancelled as a mark of respect to the victims.

The terror attack in Pahalgam has claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including two foreign nationals, sending shockwaves across the country.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday night, has reached Baisaran where 26 tourists were killed. He assured survivors that the perpetrators of the ghastly act will be brought to justice, as per officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The Omar Abdullah-led J&K government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, ₹2 lakh for those seriously injured and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

For the first time in 35 years, the Kashmir Valley observed a shutdown against a terror attack as people from all walks of life supported the bandh call to protest the killings.

Peaceful protests were also held at several places, with the protesters denouncing the attack.

Several political parties, socio-religious organisation, trade bodies, and civil society groups called for a shutdown in Kashmir to protest against the attack in the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, including the ruling National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference, and Apni Party.

A group called The Resistance Front, a proxy of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed the responsibility for the attack.