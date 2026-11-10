'Time for winter IPL': Billionaire Harsh Goenka backs Lalit Modi's idea

Modi welcomed Goenka’s support in a second post on X, thanking the RPG Group chairman for publicly endorsing the idea of moving the tournament away from its traditional April-May schedule. He also reiterated that the IPL’s expanding format makes it necessary to examine whether the existing calendar can accommodate the tournament’s growing scale.

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Lalit Modi flags scheduling challenges for IPL 2028

In his latest post, Modi highlighted the proposed expansion of the IPL in 2028, arguing that a 12-team tournament featuring 136 matches and a full home-and-away format would require a fresh look at its scheduling.

The expanded format could place additional pressure on the cricket calendar, making it important to balance player availability, international commitments and the demands of a longer competition.

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Modi has suggested examining alternative scheduling windows, including a January start or a carefully structured October-April window. A shift could help the tournament avoid the intense summer heat experienced across several Indian venues during April and May.

Modi thanked Goenka for joining the discussion and supporting the idea, underlining the importance of rethinking the calendar as the IPL continues to grow in scale and commercial significance.

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Harsh Goenka backs winter IPL idea

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Goenka endorsed the idea in a post on X, agreeing with Modi and actor Juhi Chawla that moving the IPL to winter could benefit players as well as spectators.

He outlined three key advantages of the proposed change. First, cooler weather could allow players to perform in more comfortable conditions, particularly compared with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius during the traditional IPL season.

Second, families and other spectators could enjoy matches in stadiums without having to contend with extreme summer heat. Third, a winter schedule could reduce heat-related disruptions and potentially limit interruptions associated with pre-monsoon weather.

“Time for a winter IPL!” Goenka wrote, adding to the growing debate over whether the tournament’s calendar needs to evolve alongside its expanding format.

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Will the BCCI reconsider the IPL calendar?

The discussion raises important questions about how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could accommodate a longer IPL season without disrupting international cricket commitments.

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Any move towards a winter window would require detailed planning around bilateral series, international tournaments, player workloads, broadcast requirements and venue availability.