From ₹27 crore to ₹15 crore: How Pant's IPL trade changed the money

All 10 IPL teams must submit their retained and released players by Tuesday, 17 November. The deadline moved from 15 November because of the fifth India-New Zealand ODI at Mount Maunganui that day, according to Cricbuzz as cited by WION. The change gives teams two more days, and the lists will set up the mini-auction in Goa.
Player registration opened on 2 November and closes on 23 November. The one-day mini-auction takes place in Goa on 16 December, the same day as India's second ODI against Sri Lanka. It brings the auction back to India after Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi hosted the last three, following Kochi in 2022.
Lucknow Super Giants paid ₹27 crore for Rishabh Pant at the 2025 auction, the highest winning bid in IPL history. The IPL announced on 23 June 2026 that he would return to Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of ₹15 crore. That is a 44% cut. Pant had played 111 matches for Delhi and captained the side in 43.
Kuldeep Yadav went the other way at his existing ₹13.5 crore fee. On salaries alone, Lucknow swapped ₹27 crore for ₹13.5 crore, which frees ₹13.5 crore. Delhi replaced ₹13.5 crore with ₹15 crore, adding ₹1.5 crore. Any trade fee would be separate, and neither the amounts nor the final auction purses are confirmed here.
Reports dated 5 November list T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad at ₹5 crore, down from ₹10.75 crore, and Zeeshan Ansari to Delhi at ₹40 lakh. Liam Livingstone (₹6 crore) and Jack Edwards (₹3 crore) moved from SRH to Chennai. Khaleel Ahmed (₹4.8 crore) and Nathan Ellis (₹2 crore) went from Chennai to SRH.
Hardik Pandya's name has come up in reports linking him to several teams, but Mumbai Indians have denied the rumours. Abhishek Sharma has also been linked with an SRH exit, and the SRH CEO has denied a rift. Treat these as reports. Only a team or IPL announcement confirms a move.
Once the lists are public, look for three numbers: the players released, each team's remaining purse and how many slots it has left. Those will decide who has room to spend in Goa. The player pool, with sets and final names, will come after registration closes on 23 November.