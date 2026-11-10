₹6 lakh per ODI: What Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and the India team earn from the New Zealand tour

India won the first ODI at Eden Park on 4 November by five wickets and the second in Wellington on 7 November by four runs under the DLS method. The third ODI is in Hamilton today, with the last two at Mount Maunganui on 13 and 15 November. Two Tests follow from 19 November. Each match also adds to the players' pay.
BCCI pays ₹6 lakh for each ODI, ₹15 lakh for each Test and ₹3 lakh for each T20I, according to MyKhel's explainer on the 2025-26 contracts. A player who plays all five ODIs on this tour would earn ₹30 lakh in match fees. A player who plays both Tests would earn another ₹30 lakh.
Match fees sit on top of annual retainers. Under the 2025-26 central contracts, Grade A pays ₹5 crore, Grade B ₹3 crore and Grade C ₹1 crore. BCCI dropped the old A+ grade, which paid ₹7 crore. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are in Grade A. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Grade B.
A Grade A retainer works out to about ₹1.37 lakh a day, so one ODI fee equals about 4.4 days of it. For Grade B, at about ₹82,000 a day, it is 7.3 days. For a Grade C player, on about ₹27,400 a day, a single ODI fee equals 22 days of retainer. Match fees matter more the lower the grade.
Gill captains the first three ODIs and the Tests, while Shreyas Iyer leads the last two ODIs. If Gill plays three ODIs and two Tests, he would earn ₹18 lakh plus ₹30 lakh, or ₹48 lakh, in match fees. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are named for all five ODIs, which would bring ₹30 lakh each if they play every match.
Endorsements dwarf match fees. Experts quoted by Storyboard18 in August 2025 valued Gill's brand at about ₹120-140 crore, up from under ₹40 crore three years earlier. One estimated his fee at ₹80 lakh to ₹1.2 crore per brand a year. His listed brands include Nike, CEAT, Tata Capital, Coca-Cola and Gillette.
The 2025-26 contracts ran until 30 September 2026, so watch for BCCI's 2026-27 list, which could move players between grades. Several squad members, including Gurnoor Brar and Naman Dhir, are not on the 2025-26 list, so match fees are their main BCCI income. Today's Hamilton result decides whether India can clinch the series with two games to spare.