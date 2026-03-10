BCCI announces Rs 131 crore reward after India retain T20 World Cup 2026 title

Following India's historic achievement at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, announced that a cash prize of INR 131 crore will be awarded to Team India for their exceptional win in the T20 World Cup.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” the BCCI said in a statement.

A phenomenal victory

India scripted history by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the finals of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The emphatic victory helped the Men in Blue successfully defend their title and become the first team in the tournament’s history to retain the championship.

With this triumph, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times. The win further strengthened their reputation as one of the most dominant sides in the shortest format of the game.

Dominant batting performance

India set the tone early in the final with a record total of 253 for five. Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering knock of 89 runs, anchoring the innings and putting New Zealand under immense pressure.

Bumrah’s match-winning spell

India’s bowling attack sealed the victory with a commanding performance. Jasprit Bumrah delivered a career-best spell of four wickets for 14 runs, dismantling New Zealand’s batting line-up and earning the Player of the Match award.

Tournament awards and prize money

Samson finished the tournament as Player of the Series after scoring 321 runs in five innings. Apart from the BCCI reward, India also earned USD 2.34 million (about ₹21.5 crore) as tournament prize money from the International Cricket Council, while New Zealand received USD 1.17 million as runners-up.

Reward higher than 2024 victory

The ₹131 crore reward is ₹6 crore higher than the ₹125 crore announced after India’s triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.