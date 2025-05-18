Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix ahead of Norris and Piastri

Max Verstappen took victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, extending his winning streak at Imola to four years with a measured and assertive drive. The Red Bull driver launched his bid from second on the grid, seizing the lead from Oscar Piastri with a bold move at Turn 2 on the opening lap. From there, Verstappen set a relentless pace, even as Lando Norris mounted a spirited late-race pursuit.

"The start wasn't particularly great but I was on the outside line, the normal line and I just thought, I'll try and send it and it worked out well. Then I could unleash the pace, we were good on our tyres. The VSC was handy, even on the hard tyre our pace was strong. The restart we managed well and brought it home. Incredibly proud of everyone, the car has performed well and the execution of the whole race was very good," said Verstappen.

Norris ultimately had to settle for second, unable to reel in Verstappen during a tense closing phase, while Oscar Piastri brought his McLaren home in third after an eventful afternoon that saw both McLaren drivers fight wheel-to-wheel.

Pisastri said in post post-race interview, "Just braked too early, it was a good move by Max as well. Disappointing, obviously, and then we made a few wrong calls after that. Not our best Sunday, lots to look at and review after that one. We'll see what we can do a bit better. It was tricky, the VSC was perfectly timed for Max and Lando, and I had used both my tyres at that point, so it made my last race start tricky, I didn't have enough grip, so third it is."

Meanwhile, Norris commented, "It was a long race, not easy to overtake but we did what we could. Max drove a good race, they were quick today - probably a little quicker. A good race, for us as a team second and third is great as they were too good for us today. With George, he was struggling with the tyres a lot so it is a situation you have to take advantage of, we are racing - but he is a good racer, a fair racer."

The biggest surprise of the day came from Williams’ Alex Albon, who claimed a superb fifth-place finish—the team’s best result since 2021. Albon’s composed drive saw him hold off a charging Charles Leclerc in the final laps, despite a heart-stopping moment that saw him run wide into the gravel, briefly relinquishing and then regaining the position after Leclerc was instructed to give it back.

Lewis Hamilton finished just off the podium in fourth for Ferrari, having dispatched Leclerc late on with a well-judged move on fresher tyres. "For the Tifosi, that was for them," Hamilton said over the radio after the finish.

Leclerc, who started strong, ultimately slipped to sixth after a day of team orders and strategy frustrations. “What did I do wrong?” he questioned over the radio, reflecting the mood in the Ferrari camp at their home race.

The closing laps were shaped by a late Safety Car, following the retirements of Kimi Antonelli and Esteban Ocon. The field bunched up for a short sprint to the flag, but Verstappen remained unflappable, keeping Norris at arm’s length while chaos unfolded behind.

With Red Bull now stretching its advantage and McLaren signalling their intent, the championship heads deeper into Europe with the contest far from over.