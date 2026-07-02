From IPL to LA! Shah Rukh Khan's KKR achieves a world-first, cricket fans won't want to miss this

Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday announced a significant milestone for his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR has become the first global brand to establish an international cricket stadium, with the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in LA officially hosting its first Major League fixture.

Located at Fairflex in Pomona, the stadium will host Major League Cricket matches before the 2028 Olympics.

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In a social media post, Khan thanked Jay Shah, the ICC and Sanjog G for their support, while also extending the message to Los Angeles and the team around the effort. He added that the ground is not only a sporting facility but is also a space for entertainment, families and “memories that last forever", signalling an ambition to make it a culture and community hub as much as a cricket stadium.

Shah Rukh Khan called the achievement "a shared effort rather than a solo victory". The post added, 'Special thanks to Jaybhai, who has been so kind through this journey @JayShah, and @ICC and @Sanjog G for being so supportive. 'This is for LA, for...'

What started as a dream… turns into reality today.



Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA.



A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever.



Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through… pic.twitter.com/5WEBSEHyOh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 1, 2026



Cricket’s rise in Los Angeles reflects the broader growth of the sport across the United States, especially in multicultural cities with large South Asian, Caribbean and British communities. Over the past few years, LA has seen an increase in local leagues, club tournaments and dedicated cricket facilities, with fans turning out for T20 matches and franchise events.

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That growing base of players and spectators makes the city a natural hub for projects like the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, positioning Los Angeles as one of the key centres for cricket’s expansion in North America.