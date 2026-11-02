Hardik Pandya defeats MrBeast, wins Rs 94.9 lakh but donates every rupee to help dogs & underprivileged children

The challenge featured in a video by MrBeast, who is known for organising competitions with big cash prizes. It brought together popular sporting personalities from different fields, with Pandya among the participants.

The contest was based on hitting baseballs out of the park. The objective was simple: hit more home runs than the opponent. Pandya rose to the challenge and got the better of MrBeast to claim the $100,000 prize.

However, instead of keeping the winnings, the 33-year-old decided to donate the entire amount to multiple charities working for the welfare of dogs in need and underprivileged children.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is an American YouTuber known for his large-scale challenges, unusual competitions and videos offering huge cash prizes.

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He began posting videos on YouTube in 2012 and gradually built one of the platform's biggest audiences. In June 2026, he became the first individual creator to cross 500 million subscribers on YouTube.

One of his most popular videos recreated Netflix's Squid Game in real life, bringing together 456 contestants to compete for a $456,000 prize.

MrBeast has also collaborated with several international sporting stars in his videos.

In a November 2024 challenge, he brought together football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles, baseball star Bryce Harper and golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

His latest video featuring Pandya continues that format of bringing together popular personalities from different fields for unusual sporting contests, with large cash prizes adding to the excitement.