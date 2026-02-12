IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: 'We know under whose influence ICC works,' Saqlain Mushtaq accuses BCCI of pitch tampering

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has stirred controversy ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash in the 2026 T20 World Cup, alleging that the ICC could come “under BCCI influence” and even alter pitch conditions at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Under the hybrid model adopted for the tournament, Pakistan are playing all their matches in Sri Lanka. They have won both their opening Group A fixtures at the SSC Stadium and are just one win away from sealing a place in the second round.

The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Speaking on the Pakistani show Game on Hai after Pakistan’s victory over the USA, Saqlain was asked whether he expected a similar pitch for the India game. His response triggered debate.

“With the kind of technology available today and the modern-day groundsmen, the pitch can change; you never know. We know under whose influence the ICC works,” Mushtaq, who made the doosra form of bowling popular, said.

He hinted that conditions could be altered for the much-anticipated clash. His remarks have drawn attention, given the significance of the fixture and Pakistan’s strong start to the tournament

The discussion also shifted to Pakistan’s team combination, particularly the non-utilisation of fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. Despite being the only pace-bowling all-rounder in the squad, Faheem has not bowled a single over in the first two matches.

Saqlain questioned the team management’s approach, especially with regard to planning for the India encounter.

“You’ve given Usman Tariq a game, which gives him confidence ahead of India. But if you need two fast bowlers and an all-rounder going forward, the entire equation changes. Look at Jimmy Neesham, he’s like our Faheem Ashraf. Some days he bowls one over, some days he bowls the 20th. Who bowls the 20th over for Pakistan? Tariq? Nawaz? Shadab? Abrar? When have they last done it? Faheem has, whether good or bad,” he argued.

Former pacer Umar Gul and ex-captain Mohammad Hafeez echoed similar concerns on the panel. They questioned Salman Agha’s captaincy and suggested that Faheem should have been given opportunities against the Netherlands and the USA to build confidence ahead of the high-pressure showdown against India.

With tensions already high ahead of one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries, Saqlain’s comments have added an extra layer of intrigue to Sunday’s blockbuster contest in Colombo.