India wins against Pakistan by 7 wickets  

India on Saturday won against Pakistan in a high-voltage match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It chased a target of 192 after losing 3 wickets in 31 overs.

Rohit Sharma scored 86 runs after a dominating show by the bowlers. Shreyas Iyer proved instrumental in India's emphatic 7-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2023 ICC World Cup with an impressive half-century. As he belted a boundary to complete his fifty, he etched another remarkable moment in the history of cricket. The victory marks India’s 8th World Cup win against Pakistan.



The spectating crowds erupted in joy as India surpassed Pakistan's score. Rohit Sharma missed out on what looked like a certain century as Pakistan paceman Shaheen Afridi took him out at 85, smearing a faint glimmer of hope for the rival team. Regardless, Sharma's spectacular innings against Pakistan were well appreciated by the audience in Ahmedabad who gave him a standing ovation for his stellar performance. Earlier, Virat Kohli's partnership was abruptly ended by Hasan Ali, leading to Shreyas Iyer stepping to the crease.

Team India started on a promising note with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showcased their prowess by smashing boundaries with aplomb. Earlier, the match witnessed an exemplary performance from Indian bowlers. They masterfully dominated and disrupted Pakistan's innings, inducing a massive collapse at a mere 192 runs.

