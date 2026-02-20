IPL-backed teams to not sign Pakistani players in The Hundred's upcoming season, here's why

No Pakistan cricketers are expected to be shortlisted by franchises with Indian Premier League (IPL) ownership in the upcoming season of The Hundred, according to a BBC report.

The four teams in the tournament that now have IPL investment will refrain from signing players from Pakistan. Since 2009, Pakistan cricketers have not participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and they have also been absent from SA20, where all six franchises are IPL-owned.

The senior official at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed a player agent that interest in Pakistan cricketers would likely come only from teams without IPL ties. Another agent termed the situation an “unwritten rule” across multiple leagues that feature Indian investment.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould on Assurance and Anti-Discrimination Policy said he anticipated “players from all nations to be selected for all teams,” stressing that “clear anti-discrimination policies” were in force.

Which 'The Hundred' franchises are under IPL ownership?

Out of the eight franchises in The Hundred, four now have IPL-linked ownership: Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and SunRisers Leeds. These investments officially took effect on October 1, 2025.

Responding to the developments, James Sheridan, deputy chair of Manchester Super Giants, maintained that the franchise’s sole priority is assembling the strongest possible squads.

“The only conversations we've had is to pick the two best squads to give us the best possible chance of winning the two competitions,” Sheridan was quoted as saying by the BBC.

What did ECB say?

Meanwhile, an ECB spokesperson reiterated the league’s inclusive stance.“The Hundred welcomes men's and women's players from all over the world, and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that.”

The spokesperson further added, “Almost 1,000 cricketers from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred auction, with representation on the longlist of over 50 players respectively from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies.”

When did Pakistani players participate in the tournament?

In the previous edition, before the new investors came in, former Pakistan internationals Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim took part in the tournament. Earlier seasons of the men’s competition also featured Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf. However, no Pakistan players have represented any side in the women’s Hundred so far.

What does players' union say?

For IPL owners, the absence of Pakistan players would not be unprecedented. In the ILT20, franchises associated with MI London and Southern Brave have not recruited any Pakistan cricketers across four seasons, despite signing players from 15 different countries.

Tom Moffat, chief executive of the World Cricketers' Association, the global players’ union, emphasised the importance of equal treatment in recruitment.

“Every player should have the right to fair and equal opportunity,” he said. “While employers have autonomy in recruitment, those decisions should always align with principles of fairness, equality and respect,” he added.