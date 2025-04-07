‘It’s not me deciding’: MS Dhoni on retirement; talks hard work, victories and defeats, all things cricket

Former Indian skipper and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni in a recent podcast spoke about his formative years, and how he has transitioned from a key player to a mentor, and what his retirement plans are. Dhoni, who still plays for Indian Premier League franchise, Chennai Super Kings, said that it is barely for him to decide on his retirement.

Speaking to podcaster Raj Shamani, Dhoni, speaking about retirement said, “No, not now. I am still playing in the IPL. I have kept it very simple, I play one year at a time. I am 43 and by the time I finish July, I will be 44. So then I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play another year or not. It’s not me deciding, it’s the body that tells you whether you can or cannot. So one year at a time. Fully focused on what needs to be done right now, we will see after that.”

Speculation was rife that the April 5 CSK vs Delhi Capitals match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was going to be Dhoni’s last. His parents were seen in the stands of the stadium and eagle-eyed viewers spotted his wife, Sakshi, telling their daughter, Ziva, the words “last match”, further adding to the rumours. Dhoni, however, did not announce his retirement.

In the podcast, Dhoni, speaking about a myriad of topics, stated that cricket gave him the will to win. He said whenever he has played, be it gully cricket or international tournaments, the team never thought of losing. However, cricket also taught him how to handle defeat. He said when a player plays every day, he forms a habit of handling losses and defeats gracefully.

Here’s what MS Dhoni said in the podcast with Raj Shamani: