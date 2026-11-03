No more Big Show: Three-time World Cup winner Glenn Maxwell announces international retirement after 14-years

Maxwell represented Australia in seven Tests, 149 One-Day Internationals and 130 Twenty20 Internationals, scoring 7,226 international runs and taking 136 wickets across formats. He scored 3,990 ODI runs and 2,897 T20I runs, with a remarkable T20I strike rate of 154.42.

Nicknamed the “Big Show", Maxwell was renowned for his unorthodox strokeplay, athletic fielding and ability to change matches in a few overs. He jointly holds the record for the most centuries in men’s T20 Internationals, with five, alongside Rohit Sharma.

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World Cup success

Maxwell was part of three World Cup-winning Australian squads: the 2015 and 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups and the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

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His most memorable international innings included the 201 not out against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup, an innings widely regarded as one of the greatest ODI knocks.

He last played for Australia in their final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, against Oman.

Why he stepped away

Maxwell said there was no pressure from Australia’s T20 team management behind the call, but that he had been left out of squads for upcoming series against Bangladesh and England.

He said he wanted to focus on staying fit for a “fairytale send-off” in the upcoming Big Bash League season rather than pursuing a major farewell in international or Sheffield Shield cricket.

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What comes next

Maxwell will continue playing franchise T20 cricket and is contracted with the Melbourne Stars until the end of the 2027-28 Big Bash League season. He has also confirmed he is stepping away from first-class cricket with Victoria. He had hoped for a send-off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during Australia’s T20I against England on November 21 but was omitted from the squad as selectors focused on youth.