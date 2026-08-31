"At 21, I earned ₹3.2 crore through my first IPL contract. Everyone could see what I had gained. Nobody could see how unprepared I was to carry it," Uthappa wrote, opening up about how the instant fortune altered his life off the field. "Sudden wealth does not simply change your bank balance. It changes your relationships, your decisions, the expectations surrounding you, and sometimes, your entire sense of self."

The sudden influx of capital presented a reality Uthappa was entirely unprepared to navigate. "I was 21 at the time. I had never imagined earning so much money. Not at 30. Not at 40. Maybe never," he reflected.

Advertisement

Without a roadmap or a blueprint to handle the financial surge, the pressure mounted quickly. "It's not that you have a lot of money. It's that you've earned more in a single season than generations of your entire family combined, before your 22nd birthday," he wrote. "Nobody is qualified to advise you because no one around you has ever solved this problem."

DO CHECKOUT | After 16-year legal battle, former IPL chief Lalit Modi to return to India

By 2009, the psychological toll culminated in a fight for survival. "When I was clinically depressed and sitting on the ledge of a window on the 23rd floor of a hotel in South Africa, all the money I was earning meant nothing to me. It didn't make a difference. Not a bit," Uthappa disclosed. "Money doesn't save you from depression. It doesn't fix the family that was struggling before you became rich. It doesn't buy you time, peace or self-esteem."

Advertisement

Addressing young athletes, founders, and entrepreneurs, Uthappa urged them to establish clear guardrails early. "Decide your principles about money before it comes. Who will you help. How will you help," he wrote.

He emphasized the necessity of building a dedicated support network long before crisis hits. "Find a financial advisor whose interests align with yours, a therapist with no stake in your money, and a small circle of older people who've been through this," he advised. "Money is not a win. It's a test. The people who handle it well aren't the ones who earn the most — they're the ones who build a structure before the money arrives."

FIND WHY | Rajasthan Royals acquisition by Lakshmi Mittal sparks London court battle over shareholder claims: Report

Uthappa went on to carve out a stellar 15-year IPL career between 2008 and 2022, scoring 4,952 runs across 205 matches. He remains the only player in league history to win both the Orange Cap and the IPL trophy in the same season, accomplishing the feat with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014.

Now, working as a mental health coach and corporate speaker, the former wicketkeeper-batter uses his past struggles to dismantle the stigma around mental health.