T20 World Cup 2026: PCB seeks government advice on Sri Lanka's plea to reconsider India match boycott

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will again seek guidance from its government regarding Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) request to reconsider Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for 15 February in Colombo. The PCB has assured Sri Lanka Cricket that a decision will be made after further consultation with the government, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

A source told PTI, "Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at both government and cricket levels. So the mail from their Board can’t be ignored just like that."

According to the source, Sri Lankan Board President Shammi Silva directly contacted Mohsin Naqvi, reminding him that Sri Lanka needs Pakistan to step up, as without the Pakistan-India match, the Sri Lankan Board would lose significant revenue from gate money and hospitality sales.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is currently out of the country and is expected to return soon. He will bring the email to the notice of the Prime Minister and a decision on the matter is expected by Monday.

The source also recalled that last November, the Sri Lankan government insisted its players complete their tour of Pakistan despite security concerns, highlighting Sri Lanka's support for Pakistan.

Sources emphasised the importance of Pakistan's bilateral relationship with Sri Lanka, underlining that the PCB would not dismiss such a request without due consideration. Media reports suggesting that Pakistan had rejected Sri Lanka's request were described as incorrect.

The government had previously permitted the national team's participation in the tournament but barred it from playing against India, a fixture of significant commercial value for the International Cricket Council and its broadcasters. Sri Lanka, co-hosting the event with India, has expressed concerns about the impact of the boycott on the tournament's success and associated revenue.

The PCB is playing all its group matches in Colombo and Pallekele, starting with its opener against the Netherlands on Saturday. In an email sent to PCB, Sri Lanka Cricket highlighted that the absence of a Pakistan-India match would result in financial losses and potentially damage the tournament's reputation in the island nation.