T20 World Cup 2026: It was a 'considered stance' to support Bangladesh, says Shehbaz Sharif on IND vs PAK match boycott

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the country's boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India was an "appropriate decision". He said that it was "considered stance" to support Bangladesh.

The government has told the Pakistan cricket team to skip the India vs Pakistan match on February 15 after Scotland replaced Bangladesh following its refusal to play its games in India due to "security concerns".

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won't play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” Sharif was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He added, "We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket board is likely to enforce the Force Majeure clause against the International Cricket Council (ICC), anticipating sanctions from the international cricketing body over their withdrawal from the game against India in Colombo.

Force Majeure refers to unforeseeable circumstances that can prevent a contract from being fulfilled. The PCB may justify its stand by citing its government's social media post on February 1, which instructed them to boycott the game.

Advertisement

"This is their last resort since they don't have any other reason to not play India," an official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

To make matters worse, ICC has warned the PCB of serious consequences if it fails to show up for the high-profile match -- which is a money-making exercise for sponsors, broadcasters, and advertisers.

The ICC hoped that the Pakistan Cricket Board would "consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of."

The country's cricket board has already made it clear that it supports the government's position and would go by its advice even if a rematch against India crops up during the knockout stage.

Advertisement

Bangladesh's refusal to travel to India for its share of matches was after its pacer Mustafizur Rahman was ousted from the IPL on the BCCI's instructions. The Indian Board did not specify the reasons, but it came amid increased attacks on Hindus there.