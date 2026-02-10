T20 World Cup: Pakistan reverses boycott threat, to play with India on February 15 as per the schedule

After days of uncertainty, the high-stakes India–Pakistan clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is back on track. The Government of Pakistan has directed its national team to play the February 15 fixture, reversing an earlier boycott threat following consultations with ICC officials and member boards.

The turnaround came after intense negotiations involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and the International Cricket Council (ICC). On Sunday, BCB chairman Aminul Islam and ICC director Imran Khawaja travelled to Lahore for talks with PCB officials, underscoring the urgency of resolving a standoff that had cast a shadow over the tournament’s most commercially significant match.

The announcement was issued through the Government of Pakistan’s official social media account.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,"

The statement read. "Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations," it added.

The government said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been formally briefed by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the “outcomes of high-level deliberations” involving the PCB, ICC representatives, and the BCB.

According to the statement, Pakistan reviewed formal requests from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, along with supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations, urging Islamabad to help secure a workable resolution.

Pakistan had earlier declared it would boycott the marquee fixture in solidarity with Bangladesh after Dhaka declined to travel to India for its matches. With the ICC opting for a conciliatory approach, the PCB signalled it was open to reassessing its stance.

Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, indicated to journalists that Pakistan had no direct grievance and that its earlier position stemmed from solidarity with Bangladesh. He suggested the board was willing to reconsider if constructive progress emerged.

Team shifts focus to tournament campaign

While administrative negotiations unfolded, Pakistan’s squad has been preparing in Colombo. Pacer Salman Mirza said the players remained focused on the tournament as a whole.

“We are preparing for the entire T20 World Cup. We will play against whichever team we are scheduled to face. It is the government’s decision, and we will do whatever we are instructed to do,” the 32-year-old said ahead of Pakistan’s clash with the USA.

Mirza added that the team’s immediate priority is its next match. “We are focused on the upcoming match and taking it one game at a time. As for the match on the 15th (against India), that decision rests with the government. Whatever they decide, we will follow,” he said.