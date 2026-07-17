Sir Garfield Sobers, the definitive gold standard of cricket all-rounders, passed away today at his residence in Bridgetown, Barbados, at the age of 89. His son, Daniel, confirmed the news just ten days before the icon’s 90th birthday.

Born in Barbados in 1936 with an extra finger on each hand — which he removed himself as a boy — Sobers rose from childhood poverty to command the global game. He stepped onto the international stage for the West Indies in 1954 as a 17-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner.

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Within a few seasons, he transformed into an aggressive, top-order batter and weaponized his bowling to include genuine left-arm fast-medium pace alongside wrist spin.

The cricket world stood still in 1958 when a 21-year-old Sobers hammered a monumental 365 not out against Pakistan. The historic knock stood as the highest individual Test score for 36 years until it was broken by fellow West Indian Brian Lara in 1994.

A decade later, in 1968, he etched his name into folklore once more by becoming the first player in first-class history to hit six sixes in a single over, executing the feat for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan's Malcolm Nash.

The Numbers behind the Legend

Sobers’ statistical footprint remains unmatched in its equilibrium across disciplines:

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Test Matches: 93

Runs Scored: 8,032 at an elite average of 57.78 , including 26 centuries

at an elite average of , including centuries Wickets Taken: 235 at an average of 34.03

at an average of Catches: 109 , predominantly as an exceptional close-to-the-wicket fielder

, predominantly as an exceptional close-to-the-wicket fielder First-Class Legacy: Over 28,000 runs and more than 1,000 wickets across 383 matches

Beyond his raw numbers, Sobers captained the West Indies in 39 Tests between 1965 and 1972, injecting the side with an enterprising, fearless identity. Knighted in 1975 for his immense contributions to the sport, he spent his later decades serving as a global ambassador for cricket.

Tributes have poured in from major cricket boards and modern international stars, acknowledging the departure of a figure who did not just play the game, but permanently expanded what was thought possible within it.

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The International Cricket Council awards the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy to the men’s cricketer of the year.