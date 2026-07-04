Fifteen. Read that again - 15. At 15 years, 3 months and 7 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut for India in the second T20I against England in Manchester on Saturday, July 4.

The teenager from Samastipur, Bihar, who had already caught the cricket world’s attention with his clean, fearless hitting in the Indian Premier League, stepped into India colours as the youngest player ever to make an international debut for the country.

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The moment was given its full weight before a ball was bowled. Vaibhav received his maiden India cap from Tilak Varma after an inspiring speech from Gautam Gambhir, and was then embraced by his team-mates.

Shreyas Iyer summed up the mood around the youngster, saying, "You’ve seen him over the last few months and the way he’s been batting. I feel he completely deserves to be in the squad. He’s someone who doesn’t take pressure at all and has an unflinching nature. He’s well aware of what lies ahead in the coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers shows the kind of player he is."

For some, the debut had been coming for a while. There will be those who say it arrived three matches late, after Vaibhav spent two T20Is against Ireland and then the first T20I against England in Durham on the bench. But in Manchester, the Gautam Gambhir-led team management finally handed the swashbuckling opener his first chance with the senior side.

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The road to that cap had been short, but loud. Vaibhav moved up to the senior team from the India A side after the tri-series in June. In the final in Dambulla, he went after the Sri Lanka A attack and left the record books in a hurry. He brought up the fastest List A fifty in just 11 balls and came within touching distance of the fastest-ever List A hundred before falling for 94 off 29 balls. It was the sort of innings that does not knock politely. It barges in. By then, the selectors appeared to have seen enough to fast-track him to the national team.

His debut has now placed him at the very front of Indian cricket’s age records. Vaibhav has gone past Shafali Verma, who made her debut in 2019 at 15 years and 239 days, to become India’s youngest international debutant. In men’s cricket, he has moved ahead of Sachin Tendulkar, whose debut at 16 had stood as India’s mark for teenage debuts for more than three decades.

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India have fast-tracked teenagers before, but rarely at this age and almost never with this level of expectation. Parthiv Patel had debuted at 17 years and 152 days on the 2002 tour of England, while Harbhajan Singh first played for India at 17 years and 288 days. Yuvraj Singh’s ODI debut had come at 18 years and 124 days.

The format-wise lists underline just how far ahead Vaibhav now sits. In Tests, India’s youngest debutants remain Sachin Tendulkar at 16 years and 205 days, Piyush Chawla at 17 years and 75 days, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan at 17 years and 118 days, and Parthiv Patel at 17 years and 152 days.

In ODIs, the list is led by Sachin at 16 years and 238 days, followed by Maninder Singh at 17 years and 222 days, Harbhajan Singh at 17 years and 288 days, and Parthiv Patel at 17 years and 301 days. In T20Is, Vaibhav now leads at 15 years and 99 days, ahead of Washington Sundar at 18 years and 80 days, Rishabh Pant at 19 years and 120 days, and Ishant Sharma at 19 years and 152 days.

So the number remains the story, and the story remains the number: 15. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut in Manchester was not only a first appearance for India, but also a new mark in the country’s cricket history, shaped by a rapid rise from India A, a stunning innings in Dambulla, and the weight of expectation he carried into his first night with the senior team.