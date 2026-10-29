WPL 2027 auction: Who stole the show and which big names missed out?

MUST READ: WPL 2027 auction: 146 players; Including Sophia Dunkley, Sneh Rana in race for 27 slots

2027’s most expensive buy

Australia captain Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive buy at the WPL 2027 mini-auction, with UP Warriorz securing the all-rounder for ₹1.10 crore in Kochi on October 28.

Molineux, listed at a base price of ₹50 lakh, triggered a bidding contest before UP Warriorz sealed her services for ₹1.10 crore—more than double her reserve price. The Australian spinner was the auction’s standout acquisition and immediately strengthened UP Warriorz’s all-round options ahead of the 2027 season.

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UP Warriorz entered the day with the largest remaining purse, ₹3.75 crore, and eight vacancies. They used that flexibility to make eight signings, including Molineux, Sneh Rana (₹30 lakh), Grace Harris (₹30 lakh) and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma (₹30 lakh).

Kiran Navgire the top Indian buy

India batter Kiran Navgire was the second-most expensive player, joining Delhi Capitals for ₹75 lakh after entering the auction at a ₹40 lakh base price. Her signing was the biggest Indian purchase of the day and gave Delhi a powerful middle-order option.

Gujarat Giants bought uncapped Indian batter G. Kamalini at her ₹40 lakh base price, while Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast also joined the franchise for ₹30 lakh. Prendergast’s selection made her the first Irish player to be picked in WPL history.

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Big names miss out

The auction also produced several surprises among unsold players. England opener Sophia Dunkley, who had set the joint-highest base price of ₹50 lakh, failed to attract a bid, as did Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu at ₹30 lakh.

Indian wicketkeeper-batters Uma Chetry (₹30 lakh) and Taniya Bhatia (₹30 lakh), along with Raghvi Bist (₹30 lakh), Ayushi Soni (₹30 lakh) and Tejal Hasabnis (₹30 lakh), also went unsold at the initial stage.

Budget buys

With the overall team purse unchanged at ₹15 crore, the mini-auction was always expected to be about targeted squad completion rather than wholesale rebuilding. Mumbai Indians had the tightest financial position, with ₹90 lakh and no overseas slots, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals each had five places to fill.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions, added Australian spinner Jess Jonassen for ₹40 lakh. Mumbai Indians made low-cost additions, including Disha Kasat and Saanika Chalke, at ₹10 lakh each, reflecting their limited spending room.

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What comes next

The signings complete the squads for the fifth WPL season, scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027. With 25 players signed across the five teams, franchises will now turn to pre-season preparation, with UP Warriorz appearing to have made the most aggressive statement through their Molineux coup.