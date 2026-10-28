WPL 2027 auction today: Where to watch, team purses, top Players and key rules, here’s the complete guide for you

In India, the auction will be televised live on the Star Sports Network, while fans can stream it on the JioHotstar app and website. Coverage begins at 5:30 PM IST, with Kochi hosting a WPL auction for the first time.

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Who is in the pool

The shortlist features 119 Indian players and 27 overseas cricketers. Of the Indian contingent, 22 are capped and 97 uncapped; among overseas players, 14 are capped and 13 uncapped, including six from Associate Nations.

England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux have entered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh. India’s G Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australia’s Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, are listed at ₹40 lakh.

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Several recognisable names return to the market after being released, including Grace Harris, Chloe Tryon, Lizelle Lee, Alana King and Danni Wyatt-Hodge. Harris and Tryon have listed themselves at a base price of ₹30 lakh, down from the ₹14 lakh salary bands they previously commanded in the WPL.

However, Lee, King and Wyatt-Hodge were also released by Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants respectively.

Auction rules and slots

Teams will fill 27 vacancies: 20 slots are reserved for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits. Franchises retained a combined 63 players, including 23 overseas cricketers, before the auction.

Squads may have a maximum of 18 players under a ₹15 crore salary cap, with no formal limit on retentions. The auction is expected to proceed with capped players first—batters, then all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers and spinners.

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Team purses and needs

UP Warriorz enter with the largest remaining purse at ₹3.75 crore and the most openings, with eight slots to fill—five Indian and three overseas. Gujarat Giants have ₹1.25 crore, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹1.15 crore and Delhi Capitals ₹1.10 crore.

The relatively limited number of vacancies means franchises are likely to prioritise specific role gaps rather than pursue broad squad rebuilding. With 146 players chasing 27 contracts, several established names could go unsold if teams protect purse space for targeted signings.

With UP Warriorz holding the deepest purse and several high-profile overseas players available, the Kochi auction could still produce significant late movement despite its mini-auction format.

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When does WPL 2027 begin?

WPL 2027, the fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League, is scheduled to begin on January 14 and conclude with the final on February 7, 2027. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the dates, confirming a roughly three-week tournament window.

The October 28 auction in Kochi will allow the five franchises to complete their squads before the season gets under way, although the host venues for the matches are yet to be announced.