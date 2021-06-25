82 start-ups apply for free office space, electricity for 6 months in Bihar: IT minister

Over 80 start-ups operating in various segments like data analytics, internet of things and business process management have applied for free office space with complimentary electricity in Patna, said Bihar IT Minister Jibesh Kumar.

The state government is planning several schemes to attract start-ups, including extension of benefits under the existing scheme, Bihar Cabinet Minister for Information Technology and Labour Resources Jibesh Kumar told PTI.

"Till now, 82 start-ups have applied for office space. We have made a provisional arrangement for start-ups in Biscomaun Tower where we are offering rent-free space, with free electricity for six months that may be further extended for another 2 years," Kumar said.

He said the NDA government at the time of assembly election promised 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, and the IT sector has a lot of potential to create.

"We have reached out to investors, entrepreneurs in global meet and clear perception about Bihar.

"Many people were impressed and asked us for space. We are offering free space of around 12,000 square feet for start-ups till the time we set-up new IT parks in the state," Kumar said.

Bihar IT department has created 78 workstations and 33 cabins along with 60-seater call centres.

The state is developing IT parks in Patna, Bihta, Rajgir, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga. Along with setting up IT parks in 5 districts, the state government has a plan to build the largest IT tower at Dakbangla intersection in the capital Patna.

"Many people from Bihar are running call centres in several parts of the country. We want to invite them to Bihar and provide them with an opportunity. Many people have shown interest that they want to come back to their home in Bihar," Kumar said.

He said the Department of Information Technology will come up with more plans in line with the investment promotion campaign 'Invest IT Bihar' to attract start-ups and IT firms.