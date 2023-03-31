Aakash expects its revenues to cross Rs 3,000 crore this year

Edtech major BYJU’S subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Limited has reported a 3x growth in its revenue in the last two years. Aakash was acquired by BYJU’S in 2021 for about $1 billion. It is one of the acquisitions done by the edtech company apart from WhiteHat Jr and others. However, unlike WhiteHat Jr, Aakash has been running profitably.

Additionally, since 2021, Aakash has opened 115 new centres, taking its total count to 320.

Commenting on this development, Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO of AESL revealed that the firm's focus is on expanding to Tier-2, -3 and beyond cities now. “Today, technology is at the core of our classroom programs and, with our impeccable pedagogy built over years of research, together we have built a truly Indian brand with global reach. There is still a lot of untapped demand for test prep in India. Keeping that in mind, we are expanding our presence across India’s tier II, III, and IV cities to ensure we are accessible to students across the country.”

“With AESL’s continued expansion in the physical and digital domains, and with its revenues expected to cross Rs 3,000 crore this year, the company is well-positioned to maintain its position as the leader in test prep for JEE and NEET coaching in India,” the company said in a statement.

In November last year, rumours were rife that BYJU’S is planning to roll out a Rs 8,000-crore IPO of Aakash in 2023.

In an interview with Business Today in February, Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU’S, confirmed the public listing of Aakash. She, however, noted that they don’t have a timeline for the initial public offering (IPO) as yet.

“We would like to list it in India and we are working on it. We have been planning it for a few months now. However, there is no timeline that I can give you,” she told BT.

BYJU'S has been facing a liquidity crunch amid reports of funding getting delayed due to gaps in the due diligence processes. Media reports have also suggested that the company is struggling to pay off its $1.2-billion debt.



