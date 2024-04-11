Anti-corruption body affirms action on National Herald's assets worth Rs 752 crore

After thorough hearings, the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has affirmed the provisional attachment order of assets totaling Rs 751.9 crore in relation to the case involving Associated Journal Limited (AJL) and Young India (YI).

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding their relations to the case. The two leaders held 76 per cent stake in Young India, as reported by India Today.

Related Articles

Last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) commenced proceedings by issuing an order to provisionally attach properties worth Rs 751.9 crore as part of an investigation under the PMLA. The inquiry revealed a convoluted network of financial irregularities purportedly involving AJL and YI.

Based on its investigation, the ED uncovered that AJL had acquired proceeds of crime valued at Rs 661.69 crore through immovable properties spread across multiple cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow. Moreover, YI was identified as possessing proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 90.21 crore in the form of equity shares in AJL.

The ED's inquiry was launched pursuant to a court order issued by the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate in Delhi, following a private complaint filed on June 26, 2014. The court, after assessing the allegations, determined that seven individuals, including Young India, had prima facie committed various offenses such as criminal breach of trust, cheating, misappropriation of property, and criminal conspiracy.

The investigation uncovered a carefully orchestrated criminal conspiracy by the accused to acquire valuable properties belonging to AJL, which were initially designated for newspaper publishing purposes. Despite AJL being allotted land at concessional rates for newspaper publication, it ceased its publishing operations in 2008 and began utilizing the properties for commercial endeavors.

Additionally, it came to light that AJL had accrued a significant loan of Rs 90.21 crore owed to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Allegedly, the AICC considered the loan non-recoverable and transferred it to a newly formed entity, Young Indian, for a nominal sum of Rs 50 lakh, even though it lacked the necessary funds to make this payment.

Subsequently, Young Indian demanded repayment of the loan or the issuance of equity shares in AJL. In response, AJL conducted an extraordinary general meeting where it resolved to increase its share capital and issue fresh shares worth Rs 90.21 crore to Young Indian. This action resulted in the dilution of the shareholding of over 1,000 shareholders to a mere 1%, effectively transforming AJL into a subsidiary of Young Indian and granting the latter control over its assets.

The ED's investigation concluded that these maneuvers not only defrauded the shareholders of AJL but also misled the donors of the Congress Party.

The National Herald is a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938. AJL is the company that published and owned the newspaper.