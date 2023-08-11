Hotel rates, airfares soar ahead of long Independence Day weekend; bookings on travel platforms shoot up by 10-15% over last year

As the nation gears up for Independence Day celebrations, so are hotel and airline companies as they aim to make the most of the much-awaited long weekend. With August 15 falling on a Tuesday this year, most people have either opted for a leave or work from home on Monday (August 14) for an extended four-day getaway to their favourite destinations. This, in turn, has had a cascading effect on room and airfares in key locations across the country.

Overall bookings for Independence Day long weekend this year have shot up 10-15 per cent as compared to last year, Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO and Co-founder, ixigo, an online travel portal, said. "Short-haul destinations like Dubai, Singapore, Maldives and Bali are some popular international picks for travellers this year. Due to high travel demand, spot fares for flights from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi to Goa, Jaipur and Kochi have gone up," he added.

A Mumbai-Jaipur one way flight currently costs an average of around Rs 7-000-8,000 for August 11 and 12. The same flight when booked a week or two in advance would have cost around Rs 5,500. Spot fares for Bengaluru-Mumbai for August 11 and 12 have also gone up by more than 100 per cent.

Notably, hotel rates have also shot up by 10-40 per cent in many cases. Radisson Blu Palace Resort in Udaipur is charging Rs 46,000 for two people for a three-night stay beginning Saturday. The same hotel would charge anywhere between Rs 35,000 to Rs 37,000 when booked for a weekend in the next month.

"Due to surge in demands hotel is selling at a premium of about 20-30 per cent. Our room rates for the three to four nights over the Independence Day weekend have been tailored to offer great value while maintaining the exceptional standards we're known for. As this is a peak period with last-minute demand, there have been slight adjustments to the rates," Somesh Agarwal, Chairman and MD Radisson Blu Palace Resort, Udaipur told Business Today.

Four Points By Sheraton Jaipur is charging anywhere between Rs 26,000 to Rs 27,000 for two people for three nights. The same place will charge about 10-15 per cent lesser when booked for a weekend in September. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has revised its room rates by 30-40 per cent due to the surge in demand.

"Presently, our hotels are nearing full occupancy for the upcoming weekend, with reservations extending until the following weekend. The Average Daily Rate (ADR) for this elongated weekend is currently demonstrating a remarkable 40 per cent upswing compared to normal weekends," Nikhil Sharma, Market Managing Director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, stated.

According to Booking.com search data, Indian travellers are searching for leisure destinations in close proximity of metros like Lonavala, Udaipur, Jaipur, Puducherry and Goa. "Long weekends offer a wonderful opportunity to take a much-needed break from the daily hustle and enjoy a quick getaway for rejuvenation," Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said.

Travel trends:

According to hoteliers, this year the surge in demand can be attributed to multiple factors including impromptu travel plans, workcations or remote working options, as well as solo travel.

"Anticipating that many of our visitors will be working from the resort on both Friday and Monday, we are making efforts to furnish comfortable workspaces, high-speed internet, and amenities that cater to both work and leisure needs," said Agarwal.

Hotels are offering solo traveller-friendly amenities and communal spaces that encourage social interaction for those who wish to connect with fellow travelers, he said.

"Customers are now prioritising properties and experiences that offer value for their money. This preference change aligns with the current uncertain landscape. We've witnessed a noteworthy shift in customer perspective, moving beyond mere room rentals to encompass the realms of design, culinary delights, and tailored experiences that modern customers now seek," Ramit and Rohit Sethi, Founders and Directors at Seclude Hotel Home Style, stated.