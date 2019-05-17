Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Modi attends press meet; Rahul also addresses media after his last election rally

5:14 PM (2 years ago)

Priority is to defeat BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya

"I respect the fact that BSP-SP decided to fight the elections together in UP. From the Congress party perspective, I have to push the Congress ideology in UP. I made it very clear to Jyotiraditya and Priyanka that priority number one is to make sure BJP losses. Priority number two is to push Congress ideology, priority number three is to win the Vidhan Sabha election. But ideological they are on the same page like us, I don't see Mayawati Ji, Mulayam Singh Ji, Mamata Ji, Chandrababu Ji supporting Narendra Modi govt," said Rahul Gandhi.