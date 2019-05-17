scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Live Update

Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Modi attends press meet; Rahul also addresses media after his last election rally

May 17, 2019, Updated Jul 18, 2019, 12:31 PM IST

As the Lok Sabha Elections saga is nearing its end with only one phase remaining, the rivalry between Mamata Banerjee-helmed TMC and the ruling party BJP. Following violence and clashes between the two parties, the Election Commission curtailed campaigning in the state stating that the government failed to give a level playing field to all the parties. Additionally, the PM addressed a public meeting in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. He said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Kutch to Kamrup, everyone is saying just one thing - Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar.

10:02 AM (2 years ago)

Report submitted to MP Election Commission on Pragya Thakur's comment

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
District Election Officer, Agar Malwa District, has submitted his report to Madhya Pradesh Election Commission in the matter of Pragya Singh Thakur's statement that Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a 'deshbhakt': ANI.
10:48 AM (2 years ago)

Amit Shah to hold press conference today

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
BJP chief Amit Shah will address a press conference today at 3:45pm at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi.
12:21 PM (2 years ago)

Statements of Hegde, Thakur personal opinions: Amit Shah

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
"Statements of Ananthkumar Hegde, Pragya Thakur and Nalin Kateel are their personal opinion. BJP has nothing to do with it. They have withdrawn their statements and apologized. BJP has taken their statements seriously and sent these statements to disciplinary committee," said Amit Shah.
12:34 PM (2 years ago)

Entire nation is saying 'Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar': PM Modi

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
"It is the result of this enthusiasm of the architects of 21st century India that the whole nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kamrup is saying today - Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar," said PM Modi.
12:49 PM (2 years ago)

PM Modi says BJP will protect the rights of forest-dwellers

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
At a rally in Khargone, PM Modi said, "Till the time there is Modi and the BJP, nobody can touch the rights and lands of the forest-dwellers."




12:53 PM (2 years ago)

Congress could't waive off farmer loans: PM Modi

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
"During the Vidhan Sabha elections, the Congress party said that they will waive off farm loans in ten days. Have your debts been waived? On top of that, banks have also stopped giving loans," said PM Modi in Khargone.
1:10 PM (2 years ago)

Bow to you for your love for the last 5 years: PM Modi

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
"I bow to you for the love and blessings showered on me for the past five years. I also want to thank you for the next five years you are about to give me," said PM Modi at Khargone.
2:40 PM (2 years ago)

Fresh trouble for Kamal Haasan

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has sought a report from Karur DEO on Kamal Haasan's controversial speech on Hindu extremism.  The CEO has said that action will be taken against the actor-turned-politician based on the report by the DEO.
4:02 PM (2 years ago)

EC asks star campaigners to refrain from addressing media

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
In multi-phased poll, silence period of last 48 hrs may be on in certain constituencies while campaign is ongoing in other constituencies. In such event, there shouldn't be reference amounting to soliciting support for parties or candidates in seats observing silence period. During the silence period, star campaigners and other Political Leaders should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters.
4:37 PM (2 years ago)

Worked hard under PM Modi: Amit Shah

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
At a press conference in Delhi, Amit Shah said, "We thank the public for its support. In 2014, we came to power with a historic majority. We have worked hard under PM Modi to fulfil public aspirations. We are confident that Modi government will return to power."
4:40 PM (2 years ago)

Will return to power in 2019: Amit Shah

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
"We have tried to fulfill the aspirations of the people. Over 121 schemes have reached the people of the country. We will return to power in 2019," said Amit Shah at a press conference.
4:43 PM (2 years ago)

EC is biased: Rahul Gandhi

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
At a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Election Commission is biased. There is partiality. Narendra Modi ji can say whatever he wants and is let off easily. The rules are different for the other parties. BJP has a lot of money, we don't. What we have is the truth."
4:45 PM (2 years ago)

You ask me tough questions but you ask Modi ji what he eats and wears: Rahul Gandhi

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
At a press conference, Rahul Gandhi told the press conference, "You ask me tough questions like where the money for NYAY scheme will come from but when it comes to Modi ji, you ask what he like eating and wearing. Media should also show some sort of fairness."
5:12 PM (2 years ago)

Why violence only in West Bengal: Amit Shah

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
"We fought elections across the country, in multiple states. Why were there violence only in West Bengal? Why did the media not ask her that it was the BJP that lost 80 of its workers?" said Amit Shah when asked about Mamata Banerjee's allegations on BJP.
5:14 PM (2 years ago)

Priority is to defeat BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
"I respect the fact that BSP-SP decided to fight the elections together in UP. From the Congress party perspective, I have to push the Congress ideology in UP. I made it very clear to Jyotiraditya and Priyanka that priority number one is to make sure BJP losses. Priority number two is to push Congress ideology, priority number three is to win the Vidhan Sabha election. But ideological they are on the same page like us, I don't see Mayawati Ji, Mulayam Singh Ji, Mamata Ji, Chandrababu Ji supporting Narendra Modi govt," said Rahul Gandhi.
5:18 PM (2 years ago)

PM lost sight of the real picture: Rahul Gandhi

Posted by :- anwesha madhukalya
 "Modi had a huge opportunity. I would have liked to see him moving the country forward. He lost sight of the real picture, people chose him to give country a vision, but he chose to abuse our vision," said Rahul Gandhi. 
9:43 AM (2 years ago)

Indian Rupee

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On the currency front, Indian Rupee opened lower by 23 paise at 70.26 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 70.03.

9:45 AM (2 years ago)

Global Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Asian markets bounced back tracking US markets. Nikkei, Hong Kong, Taiwan Index gained 1% each. SGX Nifty is trading flat on the Singapore Exchange. US markets gained for third straight day. Wall Street had closed higher on Thursday as upbeat earnings and strong economic data put investors in a buying mood, with technology companies leading the charge. US Futures is up 0.1 per cent, US Dow Jones surged 1 per cent as well, after solid earnings from Cisco Systems Inc. and Walmart Inc., along with strong housing data, boosted US shares. Additionally , Brent Crude was at 3-month high of $73/bbl.
9:50 AM (2 years ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sensex was at 37545.94 up by 152.46 points or by 0.41 per cent and NSE Nifty was at 11287.6 up by 30.5 points or by 0.27 per cent.

The BSE Midcap was at 14200.1 up by 45.22 points or by 0.32 per cent. while the BSE Smallcap was at 13876.47 up by 59.75 points or by 0.43 per cent.

The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 37608.3 and intraday low of 37415.36. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11288.55 and intraday low of 11259.85.

The Market breadth was strong. On BSE out of total shares traded 1366, shares advanced were 852 while 456 shares declined and 58 were unchanged.
10:05 AM (2 years ago)

Top gainers and losers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Top gainers of the BSE Sensex are YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 1964.45,+1.28%), among others.

NSE Nifty top gainers are YES Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, GAIL.

BSE top losers are Tata Motors, Tata Motors, Infosys, NTPC, Tata Steel.

NSE Nifty top losers are Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Cipla, NTPC, Eicher Motors, among others.
Load More