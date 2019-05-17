Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Modi attends press meet; Rahul also addresses media after his last election rally

As the Lok Sabha Elections saga is nearing its end with only one phase remaining, the rivalry between Mamata Banerjee-helmed TMC and the ruling party BJP. Following violence and clashes between the two parties, the Election Commission curtailed campaigning in the state stating that the government failed to give a level playing field to all the parties. Additionally, the PM addressed a public meeting in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. He said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Kutch to Kamrup, everyone is saying just one thing - Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar.
May 17, 2019
