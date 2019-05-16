Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi; calls him shameless, Amit Shah goonda

May 16, 2019, Updated May 16, 2019, 8:15 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2019 live Updates: West Bengal Mamata Banerjee today tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah calling the PM shameless and Shah a goonda. Addressing a rally in Mathurapur in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also accused Modi and Shah of torturing people. In a brazen attack on the Prime Minister and BJP, she that the EC is the 'brother' of BJP and is sold out to the party. West Bengal will vote in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019.