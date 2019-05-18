Lok Sabha Election 2019 Timeline: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa recuses himself from EC meets over clean chit to PM Modi

May 18, 2019, Updated May 18, 2019, 7:17 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Timeline: With just four days remaining to the final results of the Lok Sabha election 2019, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa Saturday recused himself from the Election Commission (EC) meetings related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. Lavasa who is one of the three members of the EC has dissented over the poll body's clean chit to PM Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah. Lavasa reportedly has told the EC Chief Sunil Arora that 'participation in the deliberations of the Commission becomes meaningless' since his minority decisions 'go unrecorded'.