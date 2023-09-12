'Perfect time,' says Anil Agarwal as Vedanta regains control over Konkola Copper Mines from Zambia govt

Vedanta Resources Limited (Vedanta) had last week said it will restart copper operations in Zambia after a government decision in favour of the company. The metal and mining giant, in a statement, said that the ownership and management of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has been returned to the company following a historic decision by the Government of the Republic of Zambia, news agency PTI reported.

Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal today took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that the return of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to Vedanta Resources comes at a perfect time.

"Copper is a key metal for world's decarbonization. Demand is growing rapidly. In India, growth is over 20% annually. Vedanta acquired KCM in 2004 and made good profits when global copper prices were only $4,000. Now, global copper prices are around $8,500 and technologies are much superior so profitability will be much higher," he added.

He further called on the need to maximise synergies between KCM and Vedanta Ltd's refining or smelter businesses in UAE and India. "We can create a fully integrated copper vertical and eventually, a successful global copper company, like Chile's Codelco and Mexico's Southern Copper. We have other big projects coming up in the copper blocks that we have won in auctions and smelters in international geographies," he said.

As per Vedanta, KCM has resources and reserves of 16 million tonnes of contained copper. It has a copper grade of 2.3 per cent.

Ties between Zambia and Vedanta, owned by billionaire Anil Agarwal, soured after former President Edgar Lungu's government orchestrated the seizure of the KCM assets and forced liquidation in May 2019, accusing the Indian company of failing to meet plans to invest in increasing mining output.

The forced takeover nearly paralysed operations at the KCM and triggered protracted battles, with Vedanta mounting legal battles including approaching an arbitration court in London to recover the copper assets.

At present, India is over 90 per cent dependent on imports for copper concentrate and over 40 per cent dependent on imports for finished copper.

“Vedanta will return to run and resuscitate the operations of KCM as the majority shareholders,” Paul Kabuswe, minister of mines and minerals development, Republic of Zambia, was quoted as saying.

(With agencies inputs)

