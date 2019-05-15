Sensex closes 203 points down, Nifty at 11,157; Zee Entertainment, YES Bank worst performers

2:00 PM (2 years ago)

YES Bank top Nifty loser after RBI appoints additional Director

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

YES Bank has informed the exchanges about appointment of an additional Director on the Board of the bank by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).The bank said in the filing, "Reserve Bank of India informed that in exercise of powers conferred under Banking Regulation Act, 1949, appointed Shri R Gandhi, Ex Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of 2 years with effect from May 14, 2019 to May 13, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier."Shares of YES Bank Ltd. started on a negative note after opening 1.25 points below the last close of Rs 156.15 and fell to intraday low at Rs 146.85, down by almost 6 per cent, also its new 52 week low. The stock was top loser on Nifty in the early trading session.