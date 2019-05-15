scorecardresearch
Sensex closes 203 points down, Nifty at 11,157; Zee Entertainment, YES Bank worst performers

May 15, 2019, Updated Jun 26, 2019, 4:07 PM IST

Shredding gains of the trading session Wednesday, benchmark indices closed in the red. Other major indices gave up all intraday gains to turn negative in trade as well. Where NSE Nifty closed 65 points to 11,157 with 39 components in red, BSE Sensex fell down 203 points to 37,114.

 

10:56 AM (2 years ago)

Gainers and Losers

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
9:45 am:Top losers in the Sensex pack include Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Coal India, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ONGC and HDFC, shedding up to 3.04 per cent.
11:04 AM (2 years ago)

Brent crude trading lower

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
10: 15 am: Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.31 per cent lower at USD 71.02 per barrel.
11:10 AM (2 years ago)

Global markets update

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
10 : 30 am: According to traders, investors took cues for other Asian bourses which were trading higher after US President Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China, in a series of tweets."When the time is right we will make a deal with China... Respect and friendship with President Xi is unlimited," he wrote."We can make a deal with China tomorrow, before their companies start leaving so as not to lose USA business" he added.
12:43 PM (2 years ago)

Volume and Turnover

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal


On BSE, total number of shares traded was 56.79 Crore and total turnover stood at Rs. 7117.01 Crore. On NSE, total number of shares traded was 177.28 Crore and total turnover stood at Rs. 34977.19 Crore.
12:46 PM (2 years ago)

Market Breadth

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was strong. On BSE out of total shares traded 2275, shares advanced were 1212 while 885 shares declined and 178 were unchanged.
12:49 PM (2 years ago)

Future and Options statistics from NSE

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
1:18 PM (2 years ago)

Future, Options statistics from NSE

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
On NSE Future and Options, total number of contracts traded in index futures was 351523 with a total turnover of Rs. 25363.70 cr. Along with this total number of contracts traded in stock futures were 921322 with a total turnover of Rs. 51205.60 cr.Total numbers of contracts for index options were 14194855 with a total turnover of Rs. 958245.08 cr and total numbers of contracts for stock options were 569378 with a total turnover of Rs. 33623.77 cr.
1:23 PM (2 years ago)

Gainers and Losers

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance. The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were YES Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Motors, Coal India and Bajaj Auto. The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra and UPL. The top losers of the NSE Nifty pack were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coal India and Tata Motors.
2:00 PM (2 years ago)

YES Bank top Nifty loser after RBI appoints additional Director

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
YES Bank has informed the exchanges about appointment of an additional Director on the Board of the bank by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The bank said in the filing, "Reserve Bank of India informed that in exercise of powers conferred under Banking Regulation Act, 1949, appointed Shri R Gandhi, Ex Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of 2 years with effect from May 14, 2019 to May 13, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier."

Shares of YES Bank Ltd. started on a negative note after opening 1.25 points below the last close of Rs 156.15 and fell to intraday low at Rs 146.85, down by almost 6 per cent, also its new 52 week low. The stock was top loser on Nifty in the early trading session.
2:02 PM (2 years ago)

IndiGo and SpiceJet shares surge after top executives of Jet Airways quit

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Shares of low-cost airline carriers, namely SpiceJet and Interglobe Aviation rose intraday Wednesday on the back of sinking share price of Jet Airways, a day after the debt-laden airline's chief executive and two other senior executives stepped down, raising serious doubts over its revival.Currently at 1: 00 pm, Indigo shares are trading at Rs 1608.55, up 2.93 per cent and SpiceJet shares at Rs 130.45, up 7 per cent whereas the stock price of Jet Airways lies at Rs 122.40, down by 5.19 per cent on BSE.
3:07 PM (2 years ago)

IIFL Consolidated Proforma Results

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Profit after tax stood at Rs 373 cr for the quarter, up 30% y-o-y, and Rs 1,253 cr for the year, up 23% y-o-y. Consolidated income stood at Rs 1,276 cr for the quarter, up 32% y-o-y and Rs 4,305 cr for the year, up 16% y-o-y.Loan assets under management in the NBFC business stood at Rs 34,904 cr, up 29% y-o-y. Wealth assets stood at Rs 1,69,312 cr, up 28% y-o-y.IIFL Finance has long-term credit rating by CRISIL AA/Stable, ICRA-AA (Stable), CARE AA (Stable).IIFL Capital Markets net profits for the quarter declined 36% y-o-y to Rs 38.0 cr and 8% y-o-y to Rs 171.1 cr for the year ended March 31, 2019, mainly due to market volatility.
3:48 PM (2 years ago)

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited - Financial Results for Q4 & FY2019

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
The Board of Directors has recommended Dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid up for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2019 For Q4FY19,Operating Revenuesstands  at Rs. 8,652 million, growth of 10.9%. Domino's Pizza Same Store Sales Growth (SSG) at 6.0%, on a base of 26.5% last year. EBITDA Margin is at 17.1%, up by 70 bps. Profit After Tax stands at Rs. 739 million with a  growth of 8.6% and PAT Margin is  8.5%. Domino's Pizza Same Store Sales Growth (SSG) t 16.4%, a seven year high.

For the year, Profit After Tax stands at Rs. 3,228 million at a growth of 56.4% and PAT Margin stands at 9.1%, up by 220 bps Domino's Pizza opened 30 stores and closed 3 stores. Total store count stands at 1,227. Dunkin' Donuts sustained performance gathers momentum but second straight quarter of breakeven.
5:49 PM (2 years ago)

Closing Bell

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
While NSE Nifty closed 65 points lower to 11,157 with 39 components in red, BSE Sensex fell down 203 points to 37,114. On the sectoral front, except IT and Realty, all other indices closed in the red. The broader market indices were declining as well. Nifty Smallcap 50 has fallen by 1.34 per cent, followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 down by 1.21 per cent. Nifty 50 Pre Open is the only index on the green at 0.44 per cent rise. India VIX was positive at 28.4575, up by 1.32 points of 4.88 per cent at the last hour of trade.

10:54 AM (2 years ago)

Rupee trading higher

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
The rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 70.21 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday, driven by easing crude prices, higher opening in domestic equities and on US-China trade talk hopes.