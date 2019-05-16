Share Market Live: Sensex closes 278 points up, Nifty at 11,257, Indiabulls Real Estate, Tata Global top performers

10:40 AM (2 years ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Market Breadth is positive, indicated by 495 advancing stocks on NSE against 263 declining stock s and 75 unchanged, at the advance decline ratio of 1.88. On BSE, out of 1360 traded stocks, 650 are advancing against 655 declining stocks.

On the sectoral front, except Pharma, FMGC, Financial Services and PSU Bank indices, all the other sectors are trading on the positive. Realty is the top perfroming index, gaining at 0.68 per cent, followed by IT and Media, both gaining at the rate of 0.58 per cent, respectively.