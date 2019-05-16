Share Market Live: Sensex closes 278 points up, Nifty at 11,257, Indiabulls Real Estate, Tata Global top performers

Market lacks strength.#TechnicalForecast #MarketForecast #MarketUpdates #PLIndiaOnline #investments #trader #stocks #investor #equity #PrabhudasLilladher #PLResearch #Nifty #NSE #BankNifty pic.twitter.com/IF3vHZSqAq— Prabhudas Lilladher (@PLIndiaOnline) May 15, 2019
Market Breadth is positive, indicated by 495 advancing stocks on NSE against 263 declining stock s and 75 unchanged, at the advance decline ratio of 1.88. On BSE, out of 1360 traded stocks, 650 are advancing against 655 declining stocks.
On the sectoral front, except Pharma, FMGC, Financial Services and PSU Bank indices, all the other sectors are trading on the positive. Realty is the top perfroming index, gaining at 0.68 per cent, followed by IT and Media, both gaining at the rate of 0.58 per cent, respectively.
Crisis in IndiGo as promoters Rahul Bhatia, Rakesh Gangwal differ over airline control, expansion; hire law firms #IndiGohttps://t.co/REaHMN2hYZ pic.twitter.com/VvjaRsLACG— Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019
Hindalco Q4 profit declines 37% to Rs 236 crore https://t.co/5FXFQjgmoz— Business Today (@BT_India) May 16, 2019
President Trump signed an order that expected to restrict Chinese telecommunications firms from selling their equipment in the U.S., while he set to give the European Union and Japan a deadline to agree to imit or restrict automobile exports to America. #MOMarketUpdates— Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 16, 2019
