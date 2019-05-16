scorecardresearch
Share Market Live: Sensex closes 278 points up, Nifty at 11,257, Indiabulls Real Estate, Tata Global top performers

May 16, 2019, Updated May 16, 2019, 5:28 PM IST

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed on a positve note today, paired with gains in Metal, IT, Realty and Financial service stocks. On the sectoral front, all the major indices closed in the green except Pharma, which was down by 0.21 per cent at the closing hour.

 

 

 

9:23 AM (2 years ago)

Pre - Opening Session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
BSE Sensex is trading up at 37, 179 , up by 64.25 points, while NSE Nifty is trading up by 23.35 points at 11,180.35.
9:24 AM (2 years ago)

Indian Rupee

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Rupee opens higher at 70.27 against the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 70.33.
9:28 AM (2 years ago)

Opening Session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
BSE Sensex is trading up at 37,118, up by 3 points, while NSE Nifty is trading up by 2 points at 11,159.
9:57 AM (2 years ago)

Gaining and Losing Sectors

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


BSE Realty index was at 1945.6 up by 15.88 points or by 0.82%, backed up by advances in Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, DLF.

BSE HCS index was at 13261.58 down by 89.1 points or by 0.67%, pressured by declines in Lupin, Vivimed Labs, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Piramal Enterprises, Cadila Healthcare.
9:59 AM (2 years ago)

Gainers/Losers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation of India, YES Bank, Vedanta, among others.

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, among others.
10:09 AM (2 years ago)

Results Today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Bank of India, JK Tyre, JSW Energy, Jubilant Industries, Adlabs Entertainment,Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Ballarpur Industries, Blue Dart Express, Chambal Fertilisers, DD Corp, I garashi Motors,Shree Renuka Sugars, Solara Active Pharma, Take Solutions, Visa Steel, Walchandnagar Industries, Universal Cables, Tasty Bite Eatables are among the companie to post their fourth quaterly results today.
10:16 AM (2 years ago)

Tata Communications and Cisco Partnership to redefine enterprise networking in the multicloud world

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Tata Communications and Cisco have extended their partnership to enable enterprises to transform their legacy network to a customised and secure multi-cloud native hybrid network.The filing added,"The combination of Tata Communications' IZO cloud enablement platform and Cisco SD-WAN is a fully-managed, global solution that gives businesses greater control over their digital infrastructure, the ability to securely connect any user to any application location, and provide the assurance of application performance needed to support successful digital transformation."
10:35 AM (2 years ago)

Union Bank of India plans to raise funds

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The Board of the bank has approved Capital Plan for FY19-20 to raise capital funds upto Rs 6000 cr and to raise equity capital up to Rs 4,900 cr.
10:40 AM (2 years ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Market Breadth is positive, indicated by 495 advancing stocks on NSE against 263 declining stock s and 75 unchanged, at the advance decline ratio of 1.88. On BSE, out of 1360 traded stocks, 650 are advancing against 655 declining stocks.

On the sectoral front, except Pharma, FMGC, Financial Services and PSU Bank indices, all the other sectors are trading on the positive. Realty is the top perfroming index, gaining at 0.68 per cent, followed by IT and Media, both gaining at the rate of 0.58 per cent, respectively.

12:09 PM (2 years ago)

IndiGo promoters Rahul Bhatia, Rakesh Gangwal differ over airline control, stock down 7.5%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
India's biggest airline IndiGo is seeing some turbulence with its founders, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, having serious differences over the airline's expansion strategies. Reports say both these industry stalwarts disagree on some clauses in the shareholders' agreement and the airline's management control.Following this, the stock price of InterGlobe Aviation went down 7.5 % intraday to Rs 1487. The stock is currently trading at Rs 1504, down 103 points on BSE.
12:12 PM (2 years ago)

Global Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 116 points higher to end at 25,648 while the S&P500 edged up 16 points to close at 2,851 levels. The Nasdaq advanced 88 points to close at 7,822 levels. Asian markets were mixed as US-China trade tension continue to affect the global markets.However, the news that US Prez Trump is planning to delay the tariffs on auto imports has steadied the markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with both Australia and South Korea little changed.In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 116 points higher to end at 25,648 while the S&P500 edged up 16 points to close at 2,851 levels. The Nasdaq advanced 88 points to close at 7,822 levels.
12:38 PM (2 years ago)

Tata Chemical on a similar surge after transferring 'Consumer Product Business' to Tata Global

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



Tata group Wednesday announced the transfer of its branded food business from Tata Chemicals Ltd to Tata Global Beverages Ltd in an all shares deal that will create an over Rs 9,000 crore giant.

Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) will buy the business of selling edible salt, spices, and lentils and give shares in return to Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL).

Following this the stock price of Tata Chemicals surged to 8.36 pe rcent to day's high at Rs 604. similarly, Tata Global Beverages climed up 10.62 per cent to day's high at Rs 214.
1:07 PM (2 years ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Indian shares were little changed in light trade on Thursday, with losses in pharmaceutical stocks offsetting gains in IT counters, as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of exit polls on Sunday.

Sensex is trading flat at 37,114 and Nifty is at 11,163, up by 6.75 points Top gainers on the exchanges are Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Indiabulls Real Estate, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and Powergrid.

On the sectoral front, most sectors are on a decline, except Media, IT, Realty and Metal. Pharma is leading the decline at 1.54 per cent, followed by PSU Banks, Pvt Bank, FMCG and Financial services.

The trading sentiment also remained muted by the country's trade deficit widening to $15.33 billion in April, with imports growing 4.5%.
1:53 PM (2 years ago)

Ashok Leyland bags order for 400 Minibuses from Senegal

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Ashok Leyland has signed a contract for supplying 400 units of Ashok Leyland Eagle 916 Minibuses valuing Euro 10.06Mn. This order comes after the successful operation of 475 buses to Senegal's Dakar Dem Dikk.
1:58 PM (2 years ago)

Lupin stock falls after 3 USFDA observations

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Drug maker Lupin announced yesterday after market hours, about the completion of the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection, which was carried out at its Aurangabad manufacturing facility. The drug maker has received three observations from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility.

Following this, the stock price of Lupin fell 6 per cent intraday to Rs 736.10. The company also posted poor results yesterday. The drug maker has closed financial year 2018-19 with 32.1 per cent decline in net profit and 5.2 per cent growth in net sales on a year on year (y-o-y) basis. The company has posted a net profit before exceptional items at Rs 946.60 crore in FY19 as against Rs 1,393.40 crore in the last fiscal.
3:08 PM (2 years ago)

Bank of India posts Q4 results

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
State-run Bank of India Thursday reported a profit of Rs 251.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 owing to reduction of bad loans.The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 3,969 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.Total income in three months to March grew to Rs 12,417.08 crore, as against Rs 9,596.86 crore in the same period of 2017-18.
3:14 PM (2 years ago)

Hindalco posts Q4 results, stock rises

Posted by :- Rupa Roy




Hindalco Industries reported a 37.4 per cent decline in standalone profit to Rs 235.82 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 376.97 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

However, the company's standalone income during January-March quarter increased to Rs 12,733.23 crore, over Rs 11,892.06 crore a year ago.

Following the news, the stock price of Hindalco 2.25 per cent to Rs 195.15.
3:32 PM (2 years ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



BSE Sensex is up 269 points at 37,383.97 with 22 out of 30 components in the green and NSE Nifty is trading up by 96 points at 11,253, with 35 out of 50 stocks advancing.

Top gaining sectoral indices are Media, Realty, Metal, Commodity and Energy, all gaining over 1 per cent.

Top declining sectors of the day are Telecom falling 1.39 per cent, followed by Healthcare, FMCG and PSU Banks, each decling over 0.15 per cent.


Top gainers of the afternoon trading session are IndiaBulls Real Estate, Tata Global Beverages, HCC, Tata Chemicals, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Infosys and JSW Steel.

Top losers are Sun Pharma, YES Bank, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation, Central Bank of India, Westlife Development, Max India and Minda Industries.
3:37 PM (2 years ago)

Global Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy




European stocks recovered partially from the intra-day low and US Future bounced back into positive territory. Asian shares fell amid simmering trade tensions between the world's biggest economies.

The dollar was steady and crude oil gained. US Future is flat to positive after a intra-day fall of 100 points. Brent Crude gained half percent at $72.3/bbl and USDINR declined 23bps at 70.09.
3:57 PM (2 years ago)

Closing Bell

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
BSE Sensex closed 278.60 point or 0.75 per cent at 37,393.48, while NSE Nifty ended 100 points up at 11,257 level, with 39 components in the green.
Top gaining sectoral indices are Media, Realty, Metal, Commodity and Energy, all gaining over 1 per cent.
