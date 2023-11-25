These are the 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas on first day of truce

Israel-Hamas war: About 24 hostages, who were taken during Hamas' deadly attack on Israel on October 7, were released on Friday during the first day of the war's first truce. The hostages released by Hamas fighters were safely transferred out of Gaza and handed over to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing, as per the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Among the captives released were 13 Israelis, 10 Thai nationals, and one Filipino citizen, Majed al-Ansari, a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry in Qatar, said on X (formerly Twitter).

Israel, meanwhile, freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day cease-fire that offered a small glimmer of relief to both sides.

The released hostages reportedly underwent a medical assessment inside Israeli territory before being taken to hospitals to be reunited with their families.

Meet the 13 Israelis released by Hamas

Adina Moshe (72)

72-year-old Adina Moshe was kidnapped from her residence in Nir Oz, while her husband Said (David) Moshe, lost his life during attack by Hamas terrorists.

Hanna Katzir (76)

Hanna Katzir, born in Kibbutz Ein Carmel, is a founding member of Kibbutz Nir Oz, and a mother of three with six grandchildren, according to a Haartez report. She was abducted from her residence by Hamas militants and transported to Gaza on October 7.

Hanna's husband Rami, a tractor mechanic, was murdered in the safe room, while their son Elad, a farmer, was also taken captive.

Daniel Aloni (44) and her daughter Emilia Aloni (5):

Daniel Aloni, 44, and her 5-year-old daughter Emilia were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. The duo was kidnapped while they were visiting Daniel's sister, Sharon Aloni Konio, to celebrate the Simchat Torah holiday, Haartez reported.

The group, including Daniel, Emilia, Sharon, Sharon's husband David Konio, and their 3-year-old twin daughters Yuly and Ema, were taken to Gaza.

Ruth Monder (78), her daughter Karen (54) and grandson Ohad (9):

54-year-old Keren Munder and her son Ohad were abducted by Hamas terrorists while visiting her parents, 78-year-old Ruth and Abraham, in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Keren's brother, Roey, was murdered in his home.

Margalit Mozes (78)

Margalit Mozes was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from her residence in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Simultaneously, her ex-husband Gadi, who resided close by, was also taken, and tragically, his partner Efrat was killed.

Yaffa Adar (85)

Yaffa Adar was kidnapped from her home and transported to Gaza on a mobility scooter by Hamas, an image that has now become emblematic of the conflict. Yaffa Adar, who has three children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, became a poignant symbol in the ongoing war.

Channa Peri (79)

Peri, who lived in Kibbutz Nirim, worked in a grocery store and is a mother of three – one of whom was murdered on October 7 and another kidnapped, according to a CNN report.

Doron Katz-Asher (34), her daughters Raz (5) and Aviv (2):

According to the Haaretz report, Doron Katz-Asher, aged 34, along with her two daughters, 4-year-old Raz and 2-year-old Aviv, were abducted during their visit to Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza border.

Israeli tallies show Hamas fighters killed 1,200 people in the October attack and took about 240 hostages. Since then, Israel has rained bombs on the Hamas-ruled enclave, killing about 14,000 Gazans, roughly 40% of them children, Palestinian health authorities say.

