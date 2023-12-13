US wants to extradite Nikhil Gupta charged in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun: Czech official

The Ministry of Justice of the Czech Republic has confirmed the arrest and provisional custody of Indian national Nikhil Gupta, 52, in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City. The action was taken at the request of the United States, which has accused Gupta of being involved in a 'murder for hire' plot targeting Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The US authorities allege that, under the direction of an unnamed Indian government employee, Gupta conspired to kill Pannun on American soil. In June this year, Czech authorities arrested and detained Gupta pursuant to the bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and the Czech Republic.

Vladimir Repka, a spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Justice, said Gupta was arrested at the request of the United States, which later submitted an extradition request. Gupta is charged with murder for hire and conspiracy to commit murder for hire, as per US authorities.

The extradition request, filed by the US in August 2023, cites conspiracy to commit murder for hire. The Municipal Public Prosecution Office in Prague, after preliminary investigations, moved to declare Gupta's extradition admissible. The decision, however, is not yet legally binding.

The US federal prosecutors have charged Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada. The US officials, in a statement said, "an Indian government employee, working together with others, including Gupta, in India and elsewhere, directed a plot to assassinate on US soil an attorney and political activist who is a US citizen of Indian-origin residing in New York City".

Gupta had agreed to pay $100,000 to an assassin to carry out the killing, with an advance payment of $15,000 already made on June 9, 2023. However, the individual he contacted for the hitman turned out to be a confidential source working with US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said earlier that India instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security.

"Because they have a bearing on our own national security, it was decided to institute an inquiry into the matter and an inquiry committee has been constituted," he said

