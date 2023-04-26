Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath reveals Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ favourite sectors for investing

Bill Gates is known for making investments in sectors that he finds compelling such as climate, energy, education, etc. Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath, in a recent podcast, revealed that it is healthcare where the Microsoft co-founder puts the most amount of money.



“He has a bunch of tiers in which he puts his money…health is the foremost for him, then he has breakthrough energy…” Kamath said. Talking about investment opportunities in India within the energy sector, Gates told Kamath that the country has sun but the world hasn’t cracked the storage technology.



Gates also ‘indirectly’ told him that there might be some investable opportunities in the nuclear energy space.



For the unversed, Gates met Nikhil and his brother Nithin Kamath (Founder of Zerodha) in Bengaluru in March this year. He also shared his experience of meeting the investor who is also one of the world’s richest men and getting fascinated by his depth of knowledge.



“The incredible thing about him is the eclectic nature of his knowledge. You can go from talking about vaccines to climate to energy to everything! He is an incredibly smart individual.”

He said that he was impressed by Gates’ energy and vigour. Despite having some 15-odd meetings during the weekend and travelling to three cities, the tech entrepreneur gave his all to all his commitments, Kamath highlighted.



“Some people are driven in life. I don’t think that comes from an external incentive per se but they are innately very driven,” he said.



After the meeting, even Gates took to social media platform, Twitter, to applaud the efforts of the Kamath brothers. He wrote, “The efforts by @Nithin0dha and @nikhilkamathcio in addressing #climatechange & supporting entrepreneurs are incredible. I’m inspired by the young leaders like them who are championing philanthropy in India.”

Kamath has launched a podcast that goes by the name of ‘Unedited with Nikhil Kamath.’ In the second episode, he invited social media influencer Tanmay Bhat along with Umang Bedi (co-founder of VerSe) and Aprameya Radhakrishna (Founder and CEO of Koo). The main theme of this episode was social media including various challenges and issues surrounding it.

