Long-range electric two-wheelers: Top 6 options for range-anxious riders

Here are the top electric two-wheelers with the longest range (claimed) measured in ideal driving conditions.

Oben Rorr Electric motorcycle was launched this year and has the highest claimed range Oben Rorr Electric motorcycle was launched this year and has the highest claimed range

Electric two-wheeler manufacturers are increasingly offering products with longer ranges to meet the demand for electric vehicles and reduce range anxiety. Here are the top electric two-wheelers with the longest range (claimed) measured in ideal driving conditions.

Ultraviolette F77

This electric motorcycle from Bengaluru-based manufacturer Ultraviolette offers a range of 307 km per charge under IDC. It has a top speed of 147 kmph and a 10.3 kWh fixed battery pack.

iVOOMi S1

Pune-based iVOOMi Energy's 4.2 Kwh twin removable battery setup on the iVOOMi S1 offers a range of 240 km per charge under IDC. It also comes with a 3-year battery warranty.

Komaki Ranger

The Komaki Ranger is a cruiser-style e-bike with a 3.6kWh battery that offers a range of 220km under IDC. It has a 4kW BLDC motor and a top speed of 80kph. The Ranger features a faux exhaust system with LED lights and speakers that produce artificial sound. It has a price tag of Rs 1.85 lakh, which may be a drawback for some consumers.

Oben Rorr

The Oben Rorr has a claimed range of 200 km under test conditions, which translates to around 150 km in the real world. It has a 4.4 kWh battery pack and is currently available in select states in India.

Ola S1 Pro

The Ola S1 Pro has a 4 kWh battery and a claimed range of 181 km under IDC. In real-world tests, it has achieved ranges of 102 km in Sport mode and 127 km in Normal mode on a single charge. An update to the MoveOS system has also brought an "Eco" mode, which increases the "True Range" to 170 km.

Tork Kratos/Kratos R

The Kratos and Kratos R are e-bikes from Tork Motors with a claimed range of 180 km under IDC. Both models have a 4kWh battery. The Kratos R has slightly more performance centric and gets some additional features. The Kratos has a top speed of 100 kph, while the Kratos R has a top speed of 105 kph.

Published on: Dec 30, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Dec 30, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
