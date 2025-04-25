Dolby Cinema in India: 'It's virtually not possible to go back to something else' says Ashim Mathur, Dolby VP

Dolby Laboratories is significantly expanding its footprint in India, driven by a robust strategy centred on fostering key partnerships across the entire content ecosystem and introducing its premium Dolby Cinema experience to the market. Ashim Mathur, VP - Marketing, Asia Pacific, Dolby Laboratories, outlined the company's vision for the country in a conversation with Business Today. He emphasised collaboration and the delivery of spectacular audio-visual experiences.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mathur highlighted that Dolby's approach in India is built on a three-pillar ecosystem encompassing content creation, distribution, and playback devices. "We work very closely upstream to make sure that the content which is created is really created the best way possible in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision," he explained. This upstream engagement with creators is matched by close collaboration with distribution platforms, including global and local OTT services and set-top box companies, "to make sure that the content which was created is then distributed also in the same way possible in Dolby."

The final piece of the puzzle involves working with device manufacturers across televisions, soundbars, home theatres, and mobile phones to ensure that content is "played back in the same way possible." Mathur underscored the equal importance of all these partners, stating, "Each partner is big for us. Each partner is really important for us."

Advertisement

A recent and notable partnership that illustrates this collaborative approach is with the Indian automotive giant Mahindra. Dolby Atmos has been integrated into their latest BE 6 and XEV 9e models, bringing an immersive audio experience to the in-car environment. Mathur described this collaboration as an "organic process," driven by a shared passion to deliver exceptional consumer experiences. "Both Dolby and Mahindra share a great passion to bring spectacular experience in the devices and the experiences we bring to the consumer," he noted. With Indians spending considerable time commuting, Mathur believes this partnership will "make the rides much better and much more entertaining."

Beyond the home and automotive spaces, Dolby has also made significant inroads in areas like live sports and music through strategic partnerships. High-profile events like the IPL and Cricket World Cup have historically been streamed in Dolby Vision, and have driven considerable awareness and device adoption across the country. Similarly, collaborations with global and local music streaming services and labels are leading to more music being produced and streamed in Dolby Atmos, offering a transformed listening experience.

Advertisement

Perhaps the most anticipated development is the impending launch of Dolby Cinema in India. This premium offering combines Dolby Vision's advanced imaging with the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos to create a truly captivating movie-watching experience on the big screen. Mathur is particularly enthusiastic about this, seeing it as the pinnacle of the cinematic experience.

"That's going to bring a different element of bringing the best visual and audio experience together in a single form factor in a big screen in a cinema theatre," he stated. He is confident that Dolby Cinema will entice audiences back to theatres, suggesting that once experienced, "it's virtually not possible to go back to something else."

This move aims to elevate the out-of-home entertainment experience, complementing the already established presence of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in Indian homes through various streaming services.

Reflecting on Dolby's journey in India, which began primarily in the cinema business many years ago before establishing direct operations around 2009-2010 and expanding into various consumer segments, Mathur underscored the enduring importance of content. He reiterated that content is the primary driver of adoption for Dolby technologies, from the early days of HD broadcasting with Dolby Digital Plus to the current landscape of immersive audio and video across multiple platforms. The company remains focused on enabling more and more content in Dolby to "democratise that experience far and wide" for Indian consumers.