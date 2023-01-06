CES 2023: This 55-inch OLED is the world’s first completely wireless TV, and can stick on walls

When you're buying a new TV you're not usually just buying the TV alone. Typically it comes with a stand or a wall mounting bracket. But, with a new product unveiled at CES 2023 called Displace, you may no longer need to buy or fiddle around with any mounting option.

Displace TV is being billed as the world's first truly wireless TV. It is a 55-inch 4K screen with very minimal bezels that uses active-loop vacuum technology to stick to any wall and other surfaces like windows as long as it's mostly even.

The entire thing weighs under 9 kilograms so it should be easy to lift and also (hopefully) shouldn't fall off a wall.

The wireless part of the TV also extends to the power supply. It is powered by four hot stoppable batteries on board and it should give you about a month of use if you're watching six hours of TV a day.

For now, the full details about the battery size and run-time are something the company has not shared yet because they've only built a few prototypes for CES 2023 and are still working on the batteries. The company is still working on customising the chemistry and finalising details like the amp hours of the batteries.

There's also a 4K camera built into the top of the device that you can push into its slot to protect your privacy when you're not using it but the camera exists not only for super high-resolution Zoom calls over the TV. You can also activate the TV using hand gestures.

The hand gestures are very reminiscent of Tony Stark working in his lab. In addition to using two Palms to zoom in on a feed, you can also use a fist and act as if you're grabbing the video feed from one screen and throwing it onto another.

The camera can also identify if you're in a room and follow you as you move to different rooms in your home so that the content on your TV plays on the screens in the respective areas you’re present.

All of this works because there is a base station that comes with the device. That's where all the processing is happening and technically rest of the TV units you might buy are just monitors streaming from the base station.

The other thing that you can do with multiple TVs is line them up next to each other to create bigger canvases. For example, you can put two of the display TV side by side for a 110-inch 8K TV or up to four for a 220-inch 16k monitor.

You can reserve a Displace TV now for $3,000 (~Rs 2,48,000). Only 100 units will be available according to the company's website with shipping estimated around December 2023.